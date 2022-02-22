Bipartisan group of lawmakers urge Biden to get congressional approval before sending troops to Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shawna Chen
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Matt Gaetz
    Matt Gaetz
    American politician

Forty-three members Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, are urging President Biden to get authorization from Congress before deploying any U.S. Armed Forces to Ukraine.

Why it matters: Lawmakers ranging from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to staunch Trump ally Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) have signed onto the letter as the crisis in Ukraine has escalated drastically after Putin recognized two pro-Russian separatist "republics" and sent Russian "peacekeepers" to the territories.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What they're saying: "We strongly urge your administration to respect the separation of powers, U.S. law, and Congress's constitutional war powers authority," their letter reads.

  • "The American people, through their representatives in Congress, deserve to have a say before U.S. troops are placed in harm's way or the U.S. becomes involved in yet another foreign conflict."

Yes, but: Biden has so far ruled out deploying U.S. troops to fight in Ukraine, which is not a NATO ally.

  • The president has ordered some forces to be deployed or repositioned to NATO's eastern flank, but the movements are largely a symbolic show of support for the alliance's more vulnerable countries.

The big picture: Biden announced on Tuesday what he called the "first tranche" in a series of sanctions imposed on Russia, targeting two Russian banks and the country's sovereign debt.

Go deeper: Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories