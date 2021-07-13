Bipartisan infrastructure deal stalls as bigger plan gains

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal senators struck with President Joe Biden is at risk of stalling out as Republicans mount stiff resistance over ways to pay for it and momentum shifts to a more robust Democratic proposal coming into focus Tuesday.

Biden’s big infrastructure proposals are moving on parallel tracks in Congress in a race against time and political headwinds to make a once-in-a-generation investment in the nation. Senators from both groups are huddling privately again late Tuesday evening to shore up their proposals. But the bipartisan deal is running into opposition from business leaders, outside activists and GOP senators potentially denying it the support that’s needed for passage.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told Democratic colleagues to remain united — “Don't draw any lines in the sand,” he said — as they draft the bigger, multitrillion-dollar package of once-in-a-generation investments for the nation that are the top priority for the president and his party. As Democrats push ahead, Republican leadership said it's unlikely that the smaller, bipartisan effort would be ready for a Senate vote next week, as hoped.

“I’m going to take this day by day and participate in the process and see where we end up,” said Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., who is part of the bipartisan group of 21 senators but is not fully committed to the plan.

Paying for the new infrastructure was always going to be a challenge, which is partly why public works investments have lagged over time. Biden has proposed raising taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans earning more than $400,000 a year, which would cover not only the nearly $1 trillion proposal, but also the broader Democratic plan that is now swelling beyond $3.5 trillion. Republicans reject that approach.

Instead, the bipartisan group of senators is racing to salvage its plan, straining to come up with other revenue streams to fund the $1 trillion package, which includes about $579 billion in new spending beyond regular expenditures that are funded by gas taxes and other sources.

One proposal to go after taxpayers who skip out on income taxes initially had potential bipartisan appeal, but now is being lambasted by the outside groups as a way to enable the IRS to snoop around Americans' personal finances. It would boost the IRS by $40 billion to bolster staff to audit tax returns, unleashing as much as a $100 billion net increase in revenues to federal coffers.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said funding the IRS to audit potential tax scofflaws "is just way too undefined and nebulous and frankly eerie-sounding to most Republicans to be serious, in my view.”

Another proposal calls for reinstating fees that chemical companies used to pay for cleaning up the nation’s worst hazardous waste sites, which could bring in about $13 billion over 10 years. Those fees were allowed to expire in 1995, and the cleanup efforts are funded by general revenues. Biden has called for restoring the fees “so that polluting industries help fairly cover the cost of cleanups.”

But the American Chemistry Council called on lawmakers to remove the fees, saying they would likely be paid by consumers in the form of higher costs.

Money could come from $125 billion in COVID-19 relief funds approved in 2020 but not yet spent, as well as untapped unemployment insurance funds, among a hodgepodge of other sources.

Ed Mortimer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said some of the group’s members have concerns about some revenue sources in the bipartisan framework, but he added, “This is an investment we believe is worth making.”

As the bipartisan group struggles to devise consensus over revenue streams, it’s becoming increasingly clear that their proposal might not be fully paid for at all, making the outcome of the deal that was struck with much fanfare last month at the White House uncertain.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he remained hopeful the bipartisan effort could proceed. But his earlier insistence that it "ought to be credibly paid for” signaled the party’s stance.

Ten Republican senators would be needed to back the bipartisan bill, joining with all 50 Democrats to reach the 60-vote threshold typically required to overcome a filibuster and advance it toward passage.

Meanwhile, the broader Democratic framework being compiled by independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and senators on the Senate Budget Committee he chairs is swelling past $3.5 trillion and gaining momentum.

Behind closed doors at the senators' lunch Tuesday, Sanders made the case for why Democrats should go big. According to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting, Sanders encouraged his colleagues to focus primarily on the needs of America's working people and the climate crisis, rather than a topline budget number.

Sanders met with Biden at the White House on Monday and said they are on the same page in seeking a “transformative” investment for the nation.

Once rivals for the White House, Sanders and Biden are now joining forces to shape the president’s top priority.

“My job is to do everything I can to see that the Senate comes forward with the strongest possible legislation to protect the needs of the working families of this country,” Sanders said.

“The end of the day, we’re going to accomplish something very significant,” he said.

The emerging Biden plan would be the most substantial investment the nation has seen in years, beyond highways and broadband into the routine services of everyday American life — on par, the president and Sanders have said, with the New Deal of the 1930s.

There are funds to build child care centers and help families pay for that care, and expanded health care options for older Americans including dental and vision benefits. Public works would be bolstered to remove lead in drinking water pipes, enhance electric vehicle markets and rebuild communities to try to make them resilient to harsh weather and climate change.

A broad range of centrist and progressive senators seems to agree with the push for an expansive package, exiting a meeting with White House advisers late Monday at the Capitol and saying they want to produce a bold plan that “meets the moment,” as Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., put it.

Under budget rules, Democrats could pass the proposal on their own in the evenly split Senate, without the 60 votes typically required.

___

Associated Press writer Alan Fram in Washington contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What analysts are saying about the inflation numbers

    The CPI inflation numbers seemed strong, but they didn't answer all the questions the consumers, investors, and the Fed have about what is going on in the economy.

  • Here's how Biden's exec order could bring down health care costs

    His order requires changes with prescription drugs, enhancing price transparency rules, standardizing plan options in the health care marketplace, and allowing hearing aids to be sold over the counter.

  • U.S. Senate faces 'hell of a fight' amid doubts over infrastructure investments

    The U.S. Senate returned on Monday to one of its most ambitious agendas in years, with Democratic President Joe Biden seeking trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending and Republicans promising "a hell of a fight" against tax hikes to pay for it. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer opened the Senate following a two-week July Fourth recess, saying progress was being made on both a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-12-trillion-infrastructure-plan-2021-06-24 and the first step toward another measure that would pass with only Democratic votes. But given the 50-50 split in the Senate, it was uncertain whether the Democratic leader could fulfill his goal of passing both measures through the chamber by sometime in August.

  • Citi Debuts No-Fee Stock Trading to Compete With JPMorgan, Robinhood

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. will let U.S. retail customers bet on stocks without paying fees as the bank tries to expand its wealth business in the face of fierce competition from Silicon Valley ventures, discount brokerages and big-banking peers.The Wall Street giant will initially make the new offering -- Citi Self Invest -- available to checking account holders before later marketing it to more people, said David Poole, who heads the U.S. consumer wealth management business. The zero-fee de

  • ‘We all quit’: Burger King sign goes viral as staff walks out

    A photo of a sign outside a Lincoln, Neb., Burger King has gone viral. The sign, which reads “we all quit” and “sorry for the inconvenience,” was put up by disgruntled staff members trying to send a message to upper management. “They wanted to put up a sign to say, you know sorry there’s really not going to be anyone here,” former general manager Rachael Flores told a local ABC affiliate.

  • 3 types of inflation to worry about

    Surging travel costs aren't that big a deal. Rising rents might be.

  • News on the Move: Texas Democrats flee state to block GOP- backed voting restrictions

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro joined Yahoo Finance's News on the Move segment to break down today's biggest headlines.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Falls As Sell-Off Worsens On Rising 10-Year Treasury Yields; JPMorgan, Goldman Kick Off Earnings Season

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded lower in today's market. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 also closed lower after moving off intraday highs.

  • Inflation is eating into these 3 food makers’ profits

    Inflation is starting to really take its toll on the bottom lines of big food makers. So, here comes the price increases.

  • Why consumers are overspending on gifts

    Matt Schulz, Chief Credit Analyst at LendingTree joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down why consumers are overspending on gifts.&nbsp;

  • BofA Survey Signals Cyclical Boom Behind 2021 Rally Has Peaked

    (Bloomberg) -- Global investors who have been optimistic about the economic recovery for most of this year are now scaling back their expectations, signaling that the cyclical boom behind this year’s rally is running out of steam.This is the takeaway from the Bank of America Corp.’s monthly fund manager survey in the week through July 8. Participants with $742 billion under management slashed their outlook for global growth and corporate profits, while predictions of a steeper yield curve fell t

  • Oil-Spewing Refiner Seeks Bankruptcy After EPA Orders Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- An oil refinery that was once one of the largest in North America filed for bankruptcy after a series of environmental breaches and a government-ordered shut down, highlighting pressures faced by the oil industry to curb its environmental impact.Limetree Bay Refining LLC sought creditor protection on Monday after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency halted its operations earlier this year. The St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands-based refinery, which filed for bankruptcy in 2015 un

  • Olivia Rodrigo will visit the White House to record pro-vaccination videos with Fauci

    Olivia Rodrigo is set to play a role alongside Dr. Fauci in the Biden administration's effort to increase vaccinations among young people.

  • My wife and I have $1.8 million saved and earn $400K. I want to pay off our 20-year mortgage before we retire. She says no

    ‘I worry that stretching that house payment into our first five years of retirement will eat a huge chunk out of the retirement funds.’

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy After Q2 Sales More Than Double?

    Nio stock is on the mend after a sharp sell-off. The China EV startup more than doubled Q2 sales year over year, despite the chip shortage.

  • Drake Bell receives probation on child endangerment charge

    Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” was sentenced in Cleveland on Monday to two years' probation on child endangerment charges relating to a girl who met him online and accused him of sexual contact after she attended his concert when she was 15. Jared “Drake” Bell, 35, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick is allowing Bell to serve probation and 200 hours of community service in California.

  • Exclusive-Alibaba, others explore bids for Unisplendour stake worth up to $7.7 billion -sources

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Chinese state-backed firms are weighing bids for a stake in Unisplendour Corp, a cloud computing infrastructure firm, that could fetch as much as $7.7 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup, which is saddled with some $31 billion in debt, is looking to divest its 46.45% stake in Shenzhen-listed Unisplendour as more of its bond payments are coming due, they said. Potential suitors include Wuxi Industry Development Group, a firm owned by the government of the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi, Beijing government-owned Beijing Electronics Holdings and state-backed semiconductor investment fund JAC Capital, said the people.

  • Oil Price Volatility Spikes On OPEC+ Uncertainty

    Growing uncertainty over the OPEC+ agreement and warnings from the IEA of another oil price war has caused volatility in oil markets to spike.

  • The USADA Issues Response To AOC’s Letter Calling For Removal Of Sha’Carri Richardson’s Suspension

    The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has responded back to Democratic Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's plea to “re-consider” Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Broadcom purchasing SAS would propel the company into the big leagues

    A deal would diversify Broadcom's prospects as a real player in software, which it has struggled to achieve.