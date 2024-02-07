Bipartisan Kentucky bill calls for guns used in murders to be destroyed without auction

Guns used in crimes are resold in a public auction to help Kentucky law enforcement agengies buy body armor and other equipment.

Two state senators from Louisville are crossing the aisle to combat what Mayor Craig Greenberg considers fuel to the fire for local gun violence — firearms used in homicides being sold at auction and soon ending up back on the streets.

Senate Bill 178, co-sponsored by Democrat Karen Berg and Republican Julie Raque Adams, would require guns used in violent crimes to be destroyed by the Kentucky State Police. Neither could not be reached for comment early Wednesday morning.

Under current state law, guns confiscated by Louisville Metro Police are required to be auctioned by Kentucky State Police. The law has garnered criticism from Greenberg, who has said he would like LMPD to be able to destroy guns "seized by police that were used to injure or kill people in Louisville."

These guns "too often end up back on the street" and their destruction would be a way to reduce violence, he said.

It's a stance Greenberg has reiterated numerous times since his election in 2023. Last year, he directed Louisville police to remove the firing pins from every seized weapon bound for auction. But replacing them isn't difficult, a local gunsmith told The Courier Journal.

Greenberg was not immediately available for comment on this bill Wednesday morning.

During a press conference on Feb. 16, 2023, announcing his plan to push back against a state law requiring the auction of confiscated weapons, Mayor Craig Greenberg holds a package containing a gun used by a teenager to shoot another teenager in Louisville. "This gun should never be back on the streets of Louisville," the mayor said.

The mayor's repeated stance seems to be a concern shared by several Louisville-based lawmakers this session.

Jared Bauman, R-Louisville, included a provision in the "Safer Kentucky Act," that would allow guns used in a homicide to be destroyed. However, in this proposal, the firearm would still be auctioned and the winning bidder would have to agree beforehand to leave it with KSP.

SB 178 differs in that the firearms would not be sold at all and instead be destroyed by authorities.

Under this proposal, in order to be destroyed, the firearm must have been used by a violent offender, which includes those who commit a Class B felony involving the death of the victim or serious physical injury to a victim, the commission or attempted commission of a felony sexual offense and robbery in the first degree.

More: To get an AED in Kentucky, you have to pay extra to a doctor. New bill aims to change that

The bill was filed Tuesday and has not yet been assigned to a Senate committee.

Reach reporter Rachel Smith at rksmith@courierjournal.com or @RachelSmithNews on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Guns could be destroyed without KSP auction under Kentucky bill