Bipartisan pair of U.S. senators call for reauthorization of Voting Rights Act

  • FILE PHOTO: The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee votes to advance the nomination for Secretary of the Interior in Washington
  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. Democratic Representative John Lewis puts on his "I'm Georgia Voter" sticker after casting a ballot in midterm election at Wolf Creek Library in Atlanta, Georgia
1 / 2

Bipartisan pair of U.S. senators call for reauthorization of Voting Rights Act

FILE PHOTO: The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee votes to advance the nomination for Secretary of the Interior in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Makini Brice
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Makini Brice

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two U.S. senators, a Republican and a Democrat, asked Congress on Monday to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act, as Republican-controlled state legislatures pass measures imposing new curbs on voting.

Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Lisa Murkowski noted in a letter that the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which outlawed discriminatory voting practices, was last reauthorized in 2006 with a bipartisan Senate vote of 98-0.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a key portion of the Voting Rights Act in 2013, saying that Section 4, the formula used to determine which states and localities were subject to additional federal scrutiny, was outdated.

"Protecting Americans' access to democracy has not been a partisan issue for the past 56 years, and we must not allow it to become one now," Manchin and Murkowski wrote.

Democrats, who hold narrow majorities in both houses of Congress, have passed a sweeping electoral reform bill in the House of Representatives. Manchin rejected that bill as too broad, although even with his support, the measure would likely fall short of the 60 votes it would need to pass the 100-seat Senate.

Murkowski said she had not received much reaction from other Republicans about the statement.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt, who is retiring at the end of his term in 2022, told reporters he thought some Republicans could support voting-rights legislation, although it would be important to look at the formula determining how jurisdictions qualified for additional scrutiny. He said he would be willing to participate in those talks.

Four Republican-led states, including Georgia and Florida, passed measures this year https://cn.reuters.com/article/us-usa-politics-voting-factbox/factbox-republicans-erect-voting-barriers-across-u-s-battleground-states-idUSKBN2CT2JO that voting rights activists say disproportionately burden or discourage voters of color, as well as the elderly and disabled. Similar measures are pending in several other states.

The lawmakers driving those measures often cite as a justification former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread voter fraud.

That claim was widely rejected by numerous courts, state election officials and officials in Trump's own administration.

Jon Greenbaum, chief counsel and senior deputy director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, an organization that fights voter suppression, said of the Manchin-Murkowski letter: "Generally speaking, this is a positive step."

Democrats later this year are expected to reintroduce the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which reinstates Section 4 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and updates the formula for which jurisdictions are covered.

"Getting agreement, getting more Republican support and getting something by the court that would pass muster, I think those are all very high hurdles," said John Fortier, a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute think tank.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Additional reporting by David Morgan and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • Eric Trump Just Bought a $3.2 Million Florida Home Near a Golf Club He Knows Will Let Him In

    Home is where the heart is — or, the nearest the country club into which you’ll be admitted entry. Such is the case for Eric and Lara Trump, who just purchased a $3.2 million mansion in Jupiter, Florida, five miles from sibling Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle in Admiral’s Cove — and, […]

  • Trump, House Democrats near agreement on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

    Former President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are near an agreement to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank AG. In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, lawyers for Trump and the Democrats said they believed they were "close to an agreement" in talks concerning the scope of the subpoenas and a process for resolving privacy concerns.

  • Senate advances a rare bipartisan deal on countering China

    The nascent agreement, backed by President Joe Biden, is a bright spot for a chamber that has grown increasingly partisan in recent years.

  • Sen. Toomey Doubts Trump Will Be the GOP's 'De Facto' Leader

    May.17 -- Republican Senator&nbsp;Pat Toomey&nbsp;says he doubts that former President&nbsp;Donald Trump&nbsp;will remain the GOP’s “de facto” leader by the next presidential election. He also talks about how Republicans are working with the White House on an infrastructure plan. He speaks to Bloomberg's David Westin.

  • Georgia lieutenant governor who clashed with Trump is foregoing re-election to focus on 'GOP 2.0'

    The battle for the Republican Party's future is ongoing, and Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) aims to be a part of it, albeit in a different role. Duncan, who clashed with former President Donald Trump over the latter's false claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia's presidential election, announced Monday that he won't seek re-election next year and will instead focus his energy on building a national organization he is calling "GOP 2.0." "The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for lieutenant governor in 2017," Duncan said in a statement. Duncan's explanation of the GOP 2.0 suggests he's not looking to start a new, breakaway party. His goal, he said, is rather to heal and rebuild the current Republican Party by "reminding Americans [of] the value of conservative policies through genuine empathy and a respectful tone." CNN's Jake Tapper praised Duncan as one of the GOP's "stalwarts standing for facts and truth against the maelstrom of election lies." Statement from Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan on decision to not seek re-election in 2022. #gapol pic.twitter.com/VRkqd7P0P2 — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) May 17, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe GOP's blatant disregard for democracyBiden reports lower 2020 income in newly-released tax returns

  • Liz Cheney hinted that Trump and Kevin McCarthy may have talked about setting their stories straight on the Capitol riot

    Rep. Liz Cheney suggested that Kevin McCarthy, the House GOP leader, knew more about the response to the Capitol riot than he'd let on.

  • ‘I Wanted Trump to Win’: Man Charged in Wife’s Murder Illegally Cast Her Ballot for Trump, Officials Say

    Suzanne Morphew had been missing since May 10, 2020, yet a ballot was mailed in with her name on it casting a vote for Donald Trump.

  • Florida Golf Carts Lose in Clash With Cars as Judge Sides With Geico

    Although golf carts are designed for courses and trails, with top speeds typically in the range of 10 to 20 mph, there are people who nevertheless drive them on busy public roads—spawning a federal case in Florida. A recent ruling by a judge in Miami centers on whether insurance companies’ automobile policies extend to carts […]

  • High court won't make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the high court barred the practice a year ago don't need to be retried. The justices ruled 6-3 along conservative-liberal lines that prisoners whose cases had concluded before the justices' 2020 ruling shouldn't benefit from it. The decision affects prisoners who were convicted in Louisiana and Oregon as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, the few places that had allowed criminal convictions based on divided jury votes.

  • A Republican congressman who denied there was an insurrection and likened Capitol rioters to tourists was photographed barricading the chamber doors against them

    Andrew Clyde, who claimed that there was no insurrection at the Capitol, was photographed on January 6 barricading the House against rioters.

  • Denver Broncos land Aaron Rodgers in this crazy hypothetical trade with Green Bay Packers

    The price to trade for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers might be a little high, according to Albert Breer.

  • Alleged Capitol rioter banned from guns shoots mountain lion

    After shooting a mountain lion, Patrick Montgomery told a park officer, who ran background check and saw that he is a convicted felon.

  • Trump portrait displayed alongside those of other presidents

    While no plans for a Trump library have been announced, the portrait now on public display is a sign that Trump is entering the pantheon of presidents past.

  • Paul Ryan excoriates planned GOP effort to challenge Biden's Electoral College win as 'anti-democratic and anti-conservative'

    Former House Speaker Paul Ryan issued a rare statement Sunday, calling the GOP effort to reject Joe Biden's Electoral College win "anti-democratic."

  • Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

    The top Republicans in Arizona's largest county gave an impassioned defense of their handling of the 2020 election Monday, calling on fellow members of the GOP and business leaders to speak out against an unprecedented partisan election audit. The GOP-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors cast the audit as a sham that's spun out of the control of the state Senate leader who's ostensibly overseeing it. Board Chairman Jack Sellers said Senate President Karen Fann is making an “attempt at legitimatizing a grift disguised as an audit.”

  • Adam Sandler randomly dropped in on a pick-up basketball game in Long Island wearing a polo shirt and extremely oversized shorts

    Sports reporter Anthony Puccio tweeted out two videos of the Hollywood star out on public basketball courts, and said he's been there "everyday."

  • Larry Hogan: Ousting Liz Cheney was a mistake

    "I thought she just stood up and told the truth and said exactly what she thought," Maryland's governor said.

  • Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf laments “diva” quarterbacks who want to disregard long-term deals

    The NFL has become more and more like the NBA, with certain players: (1) realizing the power they possess; and (2) not being afraid to use it. This development doesn’t sit well with those who made their bones in a league made up of players who knew their place. Appearing on the Big Show Network, [more]

  • California will stay masked for another month

    California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure coronavirus cases stay low, the state health director said Monday, a decision that runs counter to many other states including Oregon and Washington that quickly aligned with last week's new federal guidelines. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus on delivering vaccines particularly to underserved communities and those that were hard hit throughout this pandemic,” Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said. The timing reflects California Gov. Gavin Newsom's earlier announcement that if cases remain low, the state will drop nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on June 15.

  • Tennessee gov signs transgender 'bathroom bill' for schools

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that puts public schools and their districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms that do not reflect their gender at birth. The Republican governor signed the bill Friday, cementing another policy into law this year in Tennessee that targets the transgender community.