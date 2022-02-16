Bipartisan Senate Proposal Raises Alarm Over El Salvador's Bitcoin Adoption

Reuters

The United States and its allies are prepared to respond to Russian cyberattacks amid escalating tensions over Ukraine, with the scope of retaliatory actions or sanctions depending on the severity of the hacks, U.S. and European officials said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking hours after Ukraine reported its defense ministry and two banks had been hacked, told reporters that Washington was coordinating closely with NATO allies and other partners to expand defenses against threats in cyberspace. The attacks, believed by Western security experts to have been carried out by Russia, were not unexpected, U.S. and European officials said, requesting anonymity.