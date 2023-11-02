Bipartisan support grows for giving longer-range ATACMS to Ukraine – Reuters

A group of high-ranking Republicans in the U.S. Congress has called on the country’s leader, Joe Biden, to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles with a greater range, news agency Reuters reported on Nov. 1.

Read also: Ukraine confirms strike on Russian air-defense site in Crimea, S-400 destroyed near Luhansk

In a letter cited by Reuters, leading Republicans from the U.S. congressional committees on international relations and armed forces, Representatives Michael McCaul and Mike Rogers and Senators James Risch and Roger Wicker, expressed their support for the Biden administration’s decision to supply Ukraine with limited-range ATACMS missiles. However, they called for the provision of missiles with a greater range.

“Ukraine’s requirement for deep-strike capability remains urgent, particularly to range targets throughout Crimea,” U.S. officials wrote.

McCaul chairs the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, Rogers leads the House Armed Services Committee, Risch is the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Wicker is the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Read also: Ukraine strikes two air bases in Russian-occupied cities with ATACMS long-range missiles for first time

In their letter, U.S. lawmakers stated that Ukraine has requested long-range ATACMS missiles and has demonstrated responsible use, with no escalation from Russia in response to their utilization.

“Clearly, it is time for you to finish the job on ATACMS,” they wrote.

“The costs of failing to do so not only risk stalemate on the battlefield and the further protraction of this war, but also threatens further global instability as our adversaries conduct influence operations around the globe.”

In October, Ukraine received long-range U.S. ATACMS missiles for the first time, with a range of approximately 160 kilometers. However, the U.S. newspaper the New York Times reported that the U.S. sent only around 20 long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

An initial ATACMS strike by Ukraine targeted the airfields of the occupiers in Berdyansk and Luhansk. Special operations forces reported the destruction of, among other things, nine helicopters, ammunition depots and other military equipment.

Read also: Russia claims ‘first interceptions’ of ATACMS missiles, Ukraine responds

Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, declared on Oct. 20 that Ukraine would continue to ask for long-range ATACMS missiles until all temporarily occupied territories are liberated. A parallel statement was issued by Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, a day earlier.

Later, on Oct. 26, Myroslava Gongadze, Head of Broadcasting for Voice of America in Eastern Europe, cited a high-ranking official from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in announcing that Ukraine is slated to receive new missiles with a range of 300 kilometers from its partners in January 2024.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine