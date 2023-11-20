Bipartisan support for Ukraine still present in Congress – US Defense Secretary

Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense, believes that bipartisan support for Ukraine is still present in Congress, and his department will continue to work to approve additional funding for Kyiv's defence and other needs.

Source: Austin at a press conference during his visit to Kyiv on Monday 20 November, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I continue to see bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress and I know that there are some things that we need to continue to work through to get the supplemental request approved and we’ll continue to work with Congress to do that," the Pentagon chief said.

Austin acknowledged that some members of Congress "have valid questions" in regard to supporting Ukraine "that we will answer".

"What happens here [in Ukraine – ed.] matters, not just to Ukraine but to the entire world. This is about the rules-based international order. This is about not living in a world where a dictator can wake up one day and decide to annex the property of his peaceful neighbour."

While on his visit to Kyiv, Lloyd Austin announced a US$100 million military assistance package for Ukraine, which will include artillery ammunition and additional interceptors for air defence.

Joe Biden's administration still has about US$5 billion from the budget approved by Congress last year to provide military assistance for Ukraine from the US supplies.

Biden is trying to persuade the US Congress to support assistance to both Ukraine and Israel and approve a new US$106 billion aid package containing more than US$61 billion in funding for Ukraine.

US congressional leaders hope to mobilise votes for additional military assistance for Ukraine and Israel and immigration improvements before Christmas.

