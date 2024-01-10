Can bipartisanship happen? Hobbs, Republican majority must coexist for one more session

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gives her State of the State speech to start the 2024 legislative session in Phoenix on Jan. 8, 2024.

Gov. Katie Hobbs officially started the new legislative session this week with her second State of the State address. She focused on areas where she's hopeful for bipartisanship: housing, the border and the state's water supply.

This year, Republican lawmakers mostly listened in silence. One senator, Anthony Kern, once again turned his back on Hobbs, literally, as he had in 2023.

Despite the turbulence and at a time when the state is facing a budget shortfall, this year’s speech had moments suggesting potential bipartisan cooperation. Kern’s protest was the only one of its kind this year, which was also an improvement over last year.

This week on The Gaggle, a politics podcast by the Arizona Republic and azcentral.com, hosts Ron Hansen and Mary Jo Pitzl are joined by Democratic political strategist Tony Cani and Kirk Adams, former chief of staff to previous Gov. Doug Ducey.

Together they break down Hobbs' Jan. 8 State of the State address to explore whether her strategic roadmap to bipartisanship is achievable and her goals for 2024.

