Bipolar man's prison term ended, but NY held him for months over lack of mental health facilities, suit says

Stephen Rex Brown, New York Daily News
·4 min read

NEW YORK — A 40-year-old man was held 291 days past his prison release date because state officials couldn’t find housing to treat his bipolar and depressive disorders, says a new lawsuit — and he was one of an unknown number of mentally ill New York prisoners in the same situation.

The man, who sued in Manhattan Federal Court under the initials A.D., says he should have been released on parole Nov. 24, 2017, for criminal sale of a controlled substance. Instead, he walked out of Fishkill Correctional Facility in Sept. 10, 2018.

“It definitely came as a surprise and at such a bad time. I had family awaiting my arrival. And a son that was waiting for me,” A.D. told the Daily News in an interview. “I was at a loss for words. I did not know it could be done. I had served my time. It was a real shocker to me.”

A.D. recalled packing up his belongings in prison and being processed for release, eagerly awaiting the chance to get his life on track.

But one day before his release date, prison staff asked him to sign a paper saying he would remain in custody, A.D. recalled. He was supposed to be sent to a residential treatment facility, but the state couldn’t find “appropriate community-based mental health housing,” the suit states.

“I’m just lost in the system,” A.D. recalled thinking.

A.D. said officials gave several reasons why he was still behind bars. He said he was told his dose of the antipsychotic Seroquel was too high to be released. Officials rejected A.D.’s proposals he move into friends’ homes, he said.

“They were saying I wasn’t stable to go into a shelter, which was not valid, because I had already been in a shelter. I was homeless for two years before I got arrested. ... I was on medication — the same meds I was on,” he said.

He’d stewed behind bars a whopping 210 days past the maximum sentence allowed for selling cocaine, the suit states.

A.D. said his mental illness was tied to drug addiction. He’s now sober and works for a medical billing company.

A.D.’s attorney, William Igbokwe, estimated there are dozens — or hundreds — of other inmates facing a similar predicament. A.W. recalled a few inmates telling him they also were being held past their release date, but he did not know the details of their cases.

Legal Aid Society lawyers in 2019 filed a class-action lawsuit in Manhattan Federal Court against the state on behalf of prisoners like A.D. Filings in the case say the Legal Aid lawyers and the state are in settlement talks.

In the suit, Legal Aid accuses the state of holding prisoners “past their release dates—including the end of their prison sentences, approved conditional release dates, and open dates for parole” because New York lacks adequate “community-based mental health housing programs” to help them.

By holding mentally ill prisoners past their release dates, Legal Aid says, the state is “undermining the most basic principle undergirding the criminal justice system: that a criminal sentence, once imposed by a judge, means what it says.”

A spokesman for the state prison system did not respond to a question about how many inmates are being held past their release dates. The agency does not comment on pending litigation.

A spokesman for the State Office of Mental Health said it would respond to A.D.’s allegations in a public court filing.

Officials eventually released A.D. into a sober living facility in his hometown of Freeport, Long Island. The adjustment hasn’t been easy.

“The first six months I came back I didn’t wanna work, or be social, or even leave the house because of the fear of catching another crime. I don’t want to go back in (to prison) out of the fear of never coming back. Because that is how it felt: like I was just going to get lost,” A.D. said. “I’m still trying to integrate socially. It’s just really a permanent scar from this.”

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • He Hired 2 Men to Kidnap His Wife. They Ended Up Drowning.

    Schanda Handley was at home with her daughter and a neighbor when two men showed up at the door, dressed in what looked like blue uniforms from an appliance store. They had a carpet steamer and asked Handley if they could demonstrate it for her. When she said no, the men forced their way into her house at gunpoint, put a hood over her head and handcuffed her and her neighbor, she said. Then they pushed Handley into a van and drove off, leaving Handley’s 14-year-old daughter and the neighbor behi

  • North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

    It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for “coffee club” were slain in a matter of minutes. The ghastly 2019 scene that gripped Mandan, a community of 22,000 just outside the state capital of Bismarck, is set to be rehashed this week at the trial of Chad Isaak, a Navy veteran and chiropractor whose trailer home is managed by the business police say he “targeted.” Investigators say the evidence against Isaak is overwhelming, including clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.

  • High-ranking Democratic lawmaker in New Mexico House resigns amid allegations of fraud

    A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico's House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Stapleton works as d

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Trying to Put Him on Trial. Will a Judge Let Them?

    Glynn County Detention Center via APThe trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is slated to begin in October. But if a Georgia Superior Court judge grants a series of requests made by attorneys for the defense, it will be Arbery who goes on trial.Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael—the father and son, respectively, who chased down Arbery in their pickup truck before fatally shooting him three times at close range—filed a motion late last year requesting that Judge Timoth

  • Was Lizzie Borden a notorious killer or wrongly accused?

    Despite being acquitted of double murder, time and popular culture have forever cast Lizzie Borden as one of America's most notorious killers. Did she do it or not? "48 Hours" re-examines the case.

  • A cruise passenger who assaulted two men during a drunken brawl at a buffet was sentenced to 21 months in jail

    A financial advisor was sentenced to 21 months in jail after being found guilty of two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm during a cruise.

  • A Trump supporter was arrested after a church prayer group member sent texts to the FBI that showed him inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6

    Glenn Allen Brooks texted selfies of himself inside the Capitol to a church prayer chat group, according to a DOJ criminal complaint.

  • Rudy Giuliani: If I Go to Jail, Those Who Put Me There ‘Will Suffer the Consequence in Heaven’ (Video)

    Rudy Giuliani told NBC New York that he is “more than willing to go to jail,” but if he does, those who put him there will “suffer the consequences in heaven.” Donald Trump’s former attorney has been the subject of a lengthy federal investigation into his dealings as an “unregistered lobbyist for Ukrainian” before the 2020 presidential election, an investigation that the former New York City major calls unlawful and politically motivated. In a new interview with NBC News 4’s Melissa Russo, Giuli

  • 10 shot in brazen 'coordinated attack' in Queens

    An extensive crime scene remained in Queens Sunday morning at the site where 10 people were shot hours earlier on Saturday night. Police shut down five blocks of 37th Avenue while they investigated.

  • A celebrity influencer scammed victims out of $24m to fund his luxury lifestyle that he bragged about on Instagram

    The FBI used the Nigerian influencer's flamboyant social media posts as evidence to charge him with financial crimes.

  • 10 people shot in gang attack in New York City, police say

    "This is a coordinated, brazen attack, for a lack of a better word," New York Police Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

  • Zydeco musician shot while on stage at Louisiana festival

    Chris Ardoin was the headliner for a Zydeco music festival that attracted thousands.

  • Texas police release statement on shoot-out near Dallas captured in viral video

    A video of a February shoot-out between police officers and a citizen in a Dallas suburb has gone viral on […] The post Texas police release statement on shoot-out near Dallas captured in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man who entered army training ground claimed he was picking pandan leaves

    A man who trespassed into an army training ground claimed he was picking pandan leaves in the area.

  • Japan has put on a diverse face for the Olympics. Some 'hafu' say that's not reality.

    TOKYO - Even before she lost in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament in which she was a favorite to win, Naomi Osaka faced backlash in Japan. The criticism, long running and usually bubbling just under the surface in her birth nation, came to the fore again when she climbed an illuminated staircase to light the Olympic cauldron under the glare of the world's spotlight. The issue for many commenters on Yahoo, which serves as a popular forum for a vocal minority of the country's conser

  • ‘We want him home.’ Extensive search efforts for a missing Fruitland boy continue

    Multiple law enforcement agencies have spent days searching for the 5-year-old boy last seen Tuesday evening.

  • Ammunition shelves bare as U.S. gun sales continue to soar

    The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record sales of firearms, has fueled a shortage of ammunition in the United States that’s impacting law enforcement agencies, people seeking personal protection, recreational shooters and hunters -- and could deny new gun owners the practice they need to handle their weapons safely. Manufacturers say they’re producing as much ammunition as they can, but many gun store shelves are empty and prices keep rising. Ammunition imports are way up, but at least one U.S. manufacturer is exporting ammo.

  • Matt Hancock living alone as he battles to save ministerial career

    It is a measure of the brutal nature of politics that scarcely a month has passed since Matt Hancock’s resignation, yet he already has the air of a figure from history. The former Health Secretary risked everything to pursue an affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo, and four weeks after it was so humiliatingly exposed, the future of his relationship with her, as well as the future of his career, appears to be up in the air. Mr Hancock has not given up hope of rescuing his ministerial career, and

  • Video diary shows arrest of sexual assault suspect after manhunt

    Authorities said the suspect was initially in prison for life before he got paroled, only to turn around and commit the same crime.

  • 60-Year-Old Philadelphia Man Exonerated After Wrongfully Spending Over 30 Years in Prison

    Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia spent over 30 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. Now, after a review of his case, he’s a free man once again.