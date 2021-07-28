Biracial physician demoted after opposing critical race theory and Black Lives Matter

A Harvard-educated physician alleged she was demoted after her colleagues discovered her social media posts criticizing leftist movements and rhetoric.

Dr. Tara Gustilo, who is a woman of color, claimed she was demoted from her role as chairwoman of the OB-GYN department for the Hennepin Healthcare system in Minneapolis because of social media posts she made criticizing the rhetoric of Black Lives Matter and critical race theory and is taking legal action against it.

"I am now taking legal action against Hennepin Healthcare system due to my deep concern regarding the direction the institution is now taking and how it may affect the care given to our patients," Gustilo said in a video posted to Twitter. "I'm honored to report that, personally, I have one of the highest patient satisfaction ratings of all the doctors at Hennepin Healthcare and in the nation."

"However, despite all of these accomplishments, I was recently demoted because of my personal beliefs," she continued.

The controversy started after the killing of George Floyd in 2020, Gustilo said.

"As a biracial woman with multiracial children, I was worried for our well-being and that of our community," she added.

"Some of my colleagues saw my posts and decided that I was no longer fit to be chair of the department," she said, adding that she has spent her career trying to create a "multicultural and inclusive care environment."

Many of Gustilo's colleagues responded to her personal opinions by accusing her of being racist, having a mental breakdown, and of being unfit to lead her team, she said, noting that her employer lied about her performance to justify her demotion since it knew it could not penalize her for merely having political opinions it didn't like.

"They claim that I was late to meetings, have poor communication skills, and was generally unfit to serve as chair," she said.

A human resources manager eventually admitted to her that her personal beliefs were the reason for her punishment, Gustilo alleged.

Gustilo filed an EEOC discrimination charge against the Hennepin Healthcare system. She is being represented by FAIR network attorney Daniel Cragg of law firm Eckland & Blando, according to the FAIR website.

The Hennepin Healthcare system told the Washington Examiner it has not received the discrimination charge from Gustilo's lawyer and refused to comment on pending litigation.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Gustilo's legal representation for a comment but did not immediately receive a response.

