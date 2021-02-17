Birch Lane Is Offering Up to 40 Percent Off Kids’ Room Essentials
Decorating your child's room can be challenging. On the one hand, you want it to feel like a haven where they can play, explore, and relax. On the other, kids grow out of furniture almost as quickly as they do their clothes, so it's essential to choose functional pieces — and it's even better to get them on sale.
Birch Lane is offering up to 40 percent off nearly every single category on its site. If your child is ready to make the transition from the nursery to a toddler room or from toddler room to big-kid quarters, you can buy beds, dressers, tables, and more as part of this major sale.
Standout furniture on sale includes the Luevano 4 Drawer Dresser, which will easily transition from nursery to toddler room and beyond. The Bolles Twin Over Full Bunk Bed, meanwhile, is a great for siblings sharing a room, and it's now $640 (originally $999).
If your child is attending school remotely these days, you can upgrade their learning space with a size-appropriate secretary desk with hutch for more than $100 off — it offers plenty of storage for school essentials. And to keep kids occupied while you work by deck out their room with a chic triangular play tent for 25 percent off.
You can also outfit a nursery with a top-rated convertible crib that reviewers say is easy to use and "modern-looking yet traditional." This stylish rocking chair is also a major steal at 83 percent off; one reviewer writes that it's "comfortable, great quality… perfect for the nursery."
These deals are too good to pass up, and since you have just a few days to take advantage, we suggest you move quickly if you see something you like. Check out our favorite picks for kids from the Birch Lane sale below.
To buy: Slavin Swivel Reclining Glider, $490 (originally $599); birchlane.com
To buy: Camden 4-in-1 Convertible Crib, $199 (originally $269); birchlane.com
To buy: Blevins Panel Bed, $563 (originally $660.99); birchlane.com
To buy: Fairhaven Toy Organizer, $125 (originally $199.99); birchlane.com
To buy: Luevano 4 Drawer Dresser, $640 (originally $760.99); birchlane.com