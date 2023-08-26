Birchard library director to retire in September

FREMONT - For 27 years, Pam Hoesman has enjoyed the number of different people who walked through the doors of the library in downtown.

She has been the Birchard Public Library director for 14 years and at the end of September she will be retiring. The library will be looking for another director.

The reason Hoesman has loved her job is is its diversity, she said. “You’ll never know who's going to walk in and it’s so different every day."

"Everybody has a different question or different information needed and it's always so interesting.”

Pam Hoesman stands next to the portrait of Sardis Birchard founder of the library.

The library has played an important part in Hoesman's life. She remains a member of the Rotary Club, which works with the libraries.

Director enjoys connecting people with books and information

“I really love reading and books, and I feel like the librarian’s main goal mission is to connect people with books and information," she said. "I'm especially happy when I see a child pick up a book and engage with it and learn again.”

Hoesman has reached the age of retirement and is turning the page in her life to become a first-time grandmother. She said she also wants to spend more time with her parents and family.

“My staff is the best group of people to work with. I love my staff and I'm going to miss them," Hoesman said. "They're devoted, they’re smart, and they're so helpful to people who walk in the door. Everyone who walks in the door feels like the staff is just very helpful. And you can't ask for more than that in the public library.”

Library board begins search for Hoesman's replacement

Hoesman started with an undergraduate degree in English literature. Shortly after being married and while living in Chicago, she worked in a fabric store to pay for her college to receive her master's degree in library and information science. Next she worked for a couple of years in the libraries in Illinois before she moved back to Ohio.

The Birchard Public Library Board has interviewed several candidates for the director's position but has not yet decided on a replacement for Hoesman.

“The library board here has been wonderful to work with and very supportive," Hoesman said. "All volunteers have put in a lot of time and a lot of effort to help make this library work and it's been a real pleasure working with them.”

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Birchard library board seeks replacement for Hoesman