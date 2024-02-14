Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club named Emmet County's 2023 Recycler of the Year

Chuck Mullins, ACSC and Public Safety Director at Birchwood, shows the recycling drop-off site.

HARBOR SPRINGS — Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club has been recognized as Emmet County Recycling’s annual Recycler of the Year.

This award honors an organization committed to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship in the community.

According to a press release from Emmet County Recycling, the Birchwood recycling program first began with a letter from a young resident named Abby who expressed an interest in green initiatives at the club and in the community. General manager Paul Marazzo and the membership supported the effort to adopt eco-conscious practices and worked to transform the operations to minimize waste and promote recycling.

Through a partnership with Emmet County Recycling established in 2019, Birchwood added a drop-off location for residents, which has diverted 247.33 tons of recyclable materials from landfill over the course of five years.

The golf course and pro shop has also introduced refillable water bottles, which eliminates the need for single use water bottles and reduced their carbon footprint.

At the MacDonald house, Birchwood resident Eva MacDonald said they have made recycling into a family-oriented activity rather than a chore.

“Objects don’t go in the trash and live in the landfill forever, they can have a second life,” she said.

The organization also hosts the annual cleanup event called the Pride of Birchwood in a collective effort to preserve the natural beauty of Northern Michigan.

Emmet County staff will award the Recycler of the Year title to Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club at a recognition event on April 18.

For opportunities for additional education, commercial recycling or to nominate someone for Recycler of the Year 2024, call (231) 348-0640 or email recycle@emmetcounty.org.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club honored by Emmet County Recycling