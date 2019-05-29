Bird attack at Disney World leaves woman with traumatic brain injury

A woman suffered severe brain injuries after she was attacked by a bird at Disney World, according to a lawsuit.

Lisa Dixon was allegedly left with a traumatic brain injury and herniated discs in her neck after the animal struck her in the head at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in May 2017.

Her lawyer likened the force at which the bird struck her to being hit in the head by a baseball.

It is not clear what breed the bird was.

The woman, who is in her 30s and from nearby Celebration, Orlando, has filed a lawsuit at Orange Circuit Court, where she is seeking unspecified damages in excess of $15,000 (almost £12,000), according to The Associated Press.

It accuses Disney of failing to properly warn visitors of the dangers seasonal nesting birds pose, among other allegations.

The incident reportedly happened as Ms Dixon walked along a dock at Polynesian Village Resort where visitors can take a boat across the Seven Seas Lagoon to the Magic Kingdom or another resort, the lawsuit said.

In June 2016, Lane Graves died after he was snatched by an alligator at the shore of the Seven Seas Lagoon at Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.

The two-year-old was on holiday with his parents Matt and Melissa Graves from Elkhorn, Nebraska, at the time.

Disney was not immediately available for comment when approached by The Independent.