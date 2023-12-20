Bird bikeshare declares bankruptcy but says it will continue to 'operate as usual'

Bird, which brought bikeshare back to the Greater Burlington area in late June after the previous provider, Bolt Mobility, closed down without notice on July 7, 2022, has now itself declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida, according to a news release on Wednesday.

"Bird will operate as usual during this process, maintaining the same service for its riders and upholding its commitments to partner cities, fleet managers, and employees," the company stated.

The nonprofit Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association (CATMA), which entered into an agreement with Bird to provide electric-assist bikes in June, was not immediately available for comment.

Bird electric-assisted bikes are parked at the South End City Market in Burlington on July 2, 2023.

With winter approaching, Bird is flying south, but expects to be back

On Dec. 7, CATMA issued a news release saying that with winter approaching Bird was "temporarily pausing" its bike-sharing services in Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski.

"The hibernation period will extend through the winter months, with services planned to resume in the spring, weather permitting," CATMA stated.

The 2023 ridership data for the bike-share system from July through November showed 26,906 rides and 5,201 unique riders, according to CATMA, saving 4.72 metric tons of carbon dioxide. The average ride was 1.3 miles and took about 11 minutes.

Bird gets financing to ease reorganization of company

Bird announced on Wednesday that it received $25 million of debtor-in-possession financing from Apollo Global Management and other lenders to strengthen its balance sheet and better position the company for "long-term, sustainable growth."

Sandy Thibault, executive director of CATMA, told the Burlington Free Press in June that CATMA signed a contract with Bird that is renewed annually and can be terminated. Thibault said neither CATMA nor any of its partners are paying for Bird to bring bikeshare back to the Greater Burlington area. She said Bird covered the cost based on revenues it collected form the rental charges for its eBikes.

