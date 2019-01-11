'Bird Box' challenge to blame for car wreck in Utah, police say

Despite warnings from Netflix and just general common sense, it looks like people are still participating in that stupid Bird Box Challenge. Now, it has reportedly caused a car crash.

On Friday morning, the Layton Police Department of Layton, Utah shared the images showing the aftermath of a car crash in which one of the drivers was allegedly trying to drive with their eyes covered. They reportedly called out the Bird Box Challenge specifically.

Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2 — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019

Police told KSL that the driver, a 17-year-old girl, was driving the pickup truck seen in the photos above on Monday when the incident occurred. Additionally, Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman said of the 17-year-old driver:

Of course, if you've seen Bird Box, you know there's a scene in which several characters make a white-knuckle drive in a car with the windows covered, and it's hardly a smooth ride.

It's also — and I can't believe we're at the point where this actually has to be said — an incredibly dangerous stunt to pull off the in real world.

Luckily, no one was hurt as a result of the crash. But whatever punishment the driver faces, authorities should also consider revoking their Netflix account if this is how they're gonna behave.