Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.0325

Bird Construction Inc.'s (TSE:BDT) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.0325 per share on 19th of August. This means the annual payment is 5.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Bird Construction's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Bird Construction was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 69.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Bird Construction's Track Record Isn't Great

The dividend is currently lower than it was 10 years ago, indicating that there has been a downward trend over that time. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.66 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.39. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.1% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. We are encouraged to see that Bird Construction has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Bird Construction Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Bird Construction might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bird Construction that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

