Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.033

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.033 per share on the 20th of October. The dividend yield will be 3.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Bird Construction's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Bird Construction's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 6.4% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 36%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Bird Construction's Track Record Isn't Great

While the company's dividend hasn't been very volatile, it has been decreasing over time, which isn't ideal. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from CA$0.60 to CA$0.39. The dividend has shrunk at around 4.2% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see Bird Construction has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We'd also point out that Bird Construction has issued stock equal to 25% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

We Really Like Bird Construction's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bird Construction that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

