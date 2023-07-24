Bird has flown as Musk, Twitter CEO Yaccarino say 'X' logo is here

Twitter's new logo is seen projected on the corporate headquarters building in downtown San Francisco, California

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Elon Musk and Twitter Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino unveiled a logo for the social media platform on Monday that featured a white "X" on a black background as a replacement for the familiar blue bird symbol.

"X is here! Let's do this," tweeted Yaccarino, and also posted a picture of the logo projected on the company's offices in San Francisco.

Both Yaccarino's and Musk's Twitter handles feature the X logo, although the Twitter blue bird is still visible across the platform.

Musk said on a post on Sunday he wanted to change Twitter's logo and polled his millions of followers whether they would favour changing the site's colour scheme from blue to black.

He posted a picture of a stylised X against a black outer space-themed background. He also referred to the "interim X logo".

Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBCUniversal who started as Twitter CEO on June 5, has taken over when the social media platform is trying to reverse a plunge in advertising revenue.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Barbara Lewis)