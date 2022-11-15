Bird flu: 12 swans found dead in Glasgow park

Twelve swans have been found dead in a Glasgow park.

The birds were discovered at Hogganfield Park, which includes Hogganfield Loch, in the north east of the city.

Glasgow City Council, which looks after the park, said it was assumed that the swans had died from avian flu.

It also said it expected the number of deaths to rise, with two other swans reported to be sick, and urged people to stay away from dead or sick birds.

Hogganfield Park is part of the Seven Lochs Gateway and Hogganfield Loch is a large, shallow body of water with a wooded island. It is considered Glasgow's best site for wintering water birds such as whooper swan and goldeneye duck.

Glasgow City Council initially tweeted about the discovery of six dead swans on Tuesday afternoon, before later saying the number of deaths had increased to 12.

One local, Paul Gallagher, tweeted that he had experienced "the most traumatic dog walk of my life" and said people should avoid the park.

A spokesman for the council said that in line with advice from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), it was assumed the birds had died from avian flu.

The spokesman is asking the public to avoid any contact with a dead bird or any bird that appears to be visibly sick and to report this to them by calling 0141 287 1059.

Two weeks ago, Scotland's chief vet said strict new rules to fight bird flu in England would not be replicated here yet.

All poultry and captive birds in England were ordered to be kept indoors from 7 November amid the worst ever bird flu outbreak.

Chief veterinary officer Sheila Voas said the evidence in Scotland did not currently justify a housing order but she said officials were "keeping the situation under review".

The latest outbreak of avian flu is the largest seen in the UK to date, and has affected the wild bird population as well as commercial and backyard flocks.

The Scottish government said the disease was also affecting wild bird populations elsewhere in the world, and it was published updated advice on the reporting, collection and safe disposal of wild bird carcases.