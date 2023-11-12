New bird flu cases detected in Iowa and what consumers should know ahead of Thanksgiving
Four new bird flu cases were confirmed in Iowa bird populations since Friday. Teodora Mitov reports.
Four new bird flu cases were confirmed in Iowa bird populations since Friday. Teodora Mitov reports.
That thing fish do in water is shockingly important to biological diversity in the Pacific Northwest.
While the overall data indicate continued economic growth, there are signs of stress developing that bear watching.
From an inflation print to retail earnings, the consumer will be in focus in the week ahead as investors gather more data on whether the US economy is markedly slowing down.
An increasing number of millennials, ages 27-42, make up the sandwich generation — those who care for both children and elderly relatives at the same time. Here's how they should prepare.
Score a 50-inch Vizio 4K smart TV for under $250, a massive heated blanket for $50 off and much, much more.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down Week 10's matchups and reveals what we should actually be watching for.
The Bulldogs had over 600 yards of offense in the 52-17 win.
Henderson sustained an ankle sprain Nov. 1.
A Reuters investigation into SpaceX has uncovered more than 600 injuries going back to 2014, at multiple facilities across the country. Workers who spoke to the publication said CEO Elon Musk prioritizes getting to Mars over safety protocols.
Thomas was arrested following an incident involving a contractor outside his home
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.
You'll be sore in more ways than one if you don't grab 'the best thing on the planet' while it's on mega-sale.
Snag a popular portable charger for $16, JBL headphones for 50% off, a massage gun for $21 and more great deals.
Spruce up your space with pre-lit and flocked options that look like the real deal (one even lets you switch between white and multicolor lights).
Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde react to Friday afternoon's news that the Big Ten has suspended Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
The actors union, SAG-AFTRA, revealed the details of the tentative deal it struck with studios earlier this week to end its historic 118-day strike.
Whether you want to beef up your current system or you need a new one, this four-camera set is the only kind of steal we approve of.
Looks like the Wolverines intend to let their game against Penn State do the talking.
Snag the brand's signature denim for just $56, a leather shoulder bag for $135, sweaters for under $50 and beyond.