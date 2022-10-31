Bird flu confirmed in Aberdeenshire and Orkney

Bird keepers are being urged to be vigilant

Bird flu has been found in Aberdeenshire and Orkney, the Scottish government has announced.

A 3km (1.6 miles) protection zone has been put in place around the site near Huntly, as well as a 10km (6.2 miles) surveillance zone, after the virus was confirmed on Saturday.

Similar measures are in place at premises near Kirkwall after avian flu was found the following day.

Bird keepers are being warned to remain vigilant.

Avian flu is not considered dangerous to humans but people are advised not to touch dead or dying birds.

Earlier this month, outbreaks were confirmed at Tankerness in Orkney and Great Bernera, Lewis,

In July, Scottish government agency NatureScot announced it was setting up a taskforce to respond to bird flu.

The move followed outbreaks over the spring and summer among wild bird populations around Scotland's coast.

The main birds affected were gannets, skuas, geese and gulls.

Shetland was one of the worst affected areas, with carcasses also found from the Mull of Galloway to St Kilda and East Lothian.