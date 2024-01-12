Bird flu detected in Barnstable County flock, health officials say

Health officials are warning the public after a domesticated flock of fowl reportedly tested positive for bird flu.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources’ (MDAR) Division of Animal Health says they depopulated and disposed of a “non-commercial, mixed-species, non-poultry backyard flock” in Barnstable County after Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) tests came back positive.

Officials say the birds exhibited clinical signs consistent with the disease, including decreased energy, decreased appetite, and nasal discharge.

The MDAR is advising bird owners to make sure their flocks stay separate from wild birds, their feathers, and droppings, as the virus continues circulating in the wild bird population.

Similarly, owners are reminded to eliminate standing water and to prevent domestic birds from having access to ponds and streams that attack wild waterfowl.

The public is also asked to report sick, dead, or dying domestic or wild birds to MDAR:

When reporting domestic birds: the public should report sick or dead poultry by calling MDAR’s Division of Animal Health at (617) 626-1795 or online at https://www.mass.gov/forms/poultry-disease-reporting-form.

When reporting wild birds: the public should report observations of any sick, injured, or deceased seabirds. For other species of wild birds, such as songbirds, only report observations of 5 or more birds found at a single location. The public can report observations using this simple webform at mass.gov/reportbirds.

For more information, please visit MDAR’s Avian Influenza webpage.

