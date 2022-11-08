Bird flu: Disease confirmed at north Wales captive bird site

Bird flu has been found at a captive bird site in north Wales.

The highly pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 was detected at the premises near Buckley, Flintshire.

A 3km (1.86 miles) monitoring zone is now in place around the infected premises, Flintshire Council said.

In the Senedd on Tuesday, the Welsh Government defended its policy of not requiring poultry and captive birds to be kept indoors in Wales.

Agricultural and rural affairs policy in Wales is controlled by the Welsh government.

In England, a housing order came into force on Monday to try to control the avian flu outbreak.

Chief Veterinary Officer for England Christine Middlemiss has said the country was facing the "largest ever outbreak of bird flu".

Graphic

In Wales, cases of bird flu were found near Amlwch and near Dwyran, both on Anglesey in October.

In September, cases were detected in Pembrokeshire and Gwynedd.

"Fortunately in Wales we have not seen anything like the number of outbreaks in England that would be required to justify any such housing order," Welsh Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths told the Senedd on Tuesday.

"However we keep the situation under daily review and stand ready to do what it necessary to protect our birds and the livelihoods and wellbeing of those who keep and care for them," she said.

"My decision on whether or not to mandate the housing of birds will be based on scientific and veterinary advice, and will balance potential protective effects against the potential harms of housing birds that would otherwise have been allowed outside."

Last month, the chief veterinary officers Wales, England and Scotland and Wales declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across Great Britain.

It orders keepers with more than 500 birds to restrict access to their sites and requires workers to change clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures.

Vehicles also need to be cleaned and disinfected regularly.