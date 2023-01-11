Bird Flu found in lake and ponds at Windsor Great Park

Bird Flu has been identified in a lake and ponds at Windsor Great Park.

The Crown Estate said the virus had been found in the lake at Virginia Water and Obelisk and Cow ponds.

Visitors must keep to footpaths, and are being advised not to touch birds in the park, pick up feathers or touch any surfaces with bird droppings.

The park urged anyone who finds any dead or sick birds to note their location and inform the park's warden.

All dogs must also be on leads around bodies of water, the park said.

The 2,020 hectare (5,000 acre) park is home to a variety of species including herons, Mandarin ducks, coots, kingfishers, swans and Egyptian geese flock to the vast park in winter.

The park said the situation is is being monitored by the Windsor Great Park Team.

Avian flu is spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.

A national housing order was introduced across England on 7 November making it a legal requirement to house flocks to reduce the risk of contact with wild birds.

