Bird flu investigation after Bempton Cliffs seabird deaths

Bempton Cliffs in East Yorkshire is home to to around 500,000 sea birds during the breeding season

An investigation has begun after a number of birds were found dead at a nature reserve in East Yorkshire.

The RSPB said in a social media post that the fatalities at its site at Bempton Cliffs were being investigated for any possible link to avian flu.

The charity said that kittiwakes seemed to be particularly affected with many found dead "on the cliffs and sea".

It said the site would remain open to the public, but warned people not to touch any dead birds they found.

The site north of Bridlington is home to about 500,000 sea birds during the breeding season.

The RSPB said many of the birds were leaving their nests as the newly- hatched young flew off.

"While it is worrying, the birds affected are in a localised area," the charity said in a Twitter post.

"It is hoped that the majority of the birds will leave the cliffs before the impact worsens."

The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has been informed.

⚠PLEASE NOTE: ⚠

We have had a number of bird deaths, specifically Kittiwakes, on the cliffs and sea at Bempton reserve, that are being investigated as Avian Influenza or ‘Bird ‘flu’. DEFRA has been informed. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/tUX5fl4AsR — RSPB Bempton Cliffs (@Bempton_Cliffs) July 18, 2023

The UK population of kittiwakes has declined by about 50% in the past 25 years, resulting in the bird being identified as a conservation priority and a red-listed species, the RSPB said.

It added that the Bempton Cliffs colony was "internationally important and represents more than 3% of the UK and more than 10% of the UK and Ireland breeding population".

The birds build their nests on the sheer cliff faces and produce up to three eggs each year.

There have been a number of outbreaks of avian flu across East Yorkshire.

In April, restrictions were lifted allowing poultry and captive birds to be kept outside again.

The BBC has contacted Defra and the RSPB for more information.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.