Bird flu is killing the swans of Orlando’s Lake Eola

Avian influenza, also known as the bird flu virus, is ravaging the storied swans of Lake Eola.

City officials say two of the birds, a Royal Mute swan and an Australian black swan, have tested positive for the virus after being found dead in the park. Just this past weekend, the discoveries of two dead black-necked swans pushed the death toll further.

The city is awaiting results of necropsies for the second pair, although officials believe criminal activity resulted in at least one of the birds’ deaths. Police are actively investigating.

Ashley Papagni, a spokeswoman for the city, said it is taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus, which can be transmitted from wildlife to people in rare instances. Symptoms resemble those of the common flu, but rarely result in death for humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For birds, the virus is almost always fatal.

“In an abundance of caution, the city has proactively disinfected multiple surfaces throughout the park and will continue to do so during this time,” Papagni said in an email. “The city has also advised its staff to take further precautions, such as washing shoes, uniforms and equipment, like bike tires.”

Concern over the well-being of the swans in Lake Eola—who number more than 60—began two weeks ago when city workers discovered several different dead birds in the park. That set off alarms because the virus is highly contagious.

The city said it is following the guidance of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as well as local veterinarians as it seeks to limit the spread.

Parkgoers are strongly advised to avoid direct contact with the birds at Lake Eola Park during this time. People and their pets should observe birds from a distance and avoid contact with any excrement from birds, Papagni said. It’s also recommended that people who visit the park remove their shoes when entering their homes and clean their shoes carefully but thoroughly if contamination is suspected.

The FWC said the best course of action, considering the size of the park and its bird population, is to allow the Avian Influenza to “run its course as some birds may build immunity.” The agency estimates it will take a month before the infections dissipate.

“The city will continue to actively track, monitor and report any new infections to FWC and remain vigilant in our efforts related to disinfecting the park,”Papagni said.

The swans swimming or waddling beneath the trees at Lake Eola are a treasured experience for parkgoers. The population was established beginning in 1922, according to the city, and includes five of the six known species of swans: trumpeter swans, black-necked swans, whooper swans, Royal Mute swans and Australian black swans. The city later added swan-shaped paddle boats to the lake to capitalize on the birds’ popularity.

Individual swans have become especially popular, like Queenie— once Lake Eola’s only black-necked swan before having three black-necked babies.

City officials reassured the Sentinel that Queenie is alive and uninfected, to their knowledge. Unfortunately, two of her offspring have died.

Orlando’s quest to find Queenie a mate in 2019 drew excited reactions from bird-loving residents and visitors. They followed along as she tested out companions, and the frenzy fueled an initiative called Swan-A-Thon encouraging residents to contribute funds for the care of the swans through the nonprofit Orlando Community Youth Trust.

