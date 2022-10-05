Bird flu outbreak confirmed near Faringdon

The outbreak means all the poultry at the site will have to be culled

An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in poultry in Oxfordshire the government has said.

The H5N1 virus, which is highly contagious, was found in the birds at a premises near Faringdon, Vale of White Horse on Tuesday.

A protection zone of 3km (1.8 miles) and surveillance zone of 10km (six miles) has been but in place.

All fowl at the site "will be humanely culled" the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

Avian flu is spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.

It comes as Norfolk and Suffolk, and parts of Essex, be have been placed in an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ).

