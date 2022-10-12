Bird Flu: Restrictions begin in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex

Legal restrictions to keep birds in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex have come into force

Birdkeepers in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex must keep their birds indoors as part of measures to stop the spread of avian flu.

The mandatory housing measures apply to all poultry and captive birds following a decision by the UK's chief veterinary officer on Saturday.

The affected areas were placed in an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone last month after a series of outbreaks.

In total, 28 cases have been reported across the three counties so far.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the housing order legally requires birdkeepers to keep their flocks indoors and to follow stringent biosecurity measures.

In the UK in the past year, 161 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been detected in poultry and captive birds, leading to the culling of 3.2m birds.

This will be the second lockdown, or 'flockdown', as it has been termed by some birdkeepers, this year.

A UK-wide housing measures lockdown was introduced by Defra on 29 November and was not lifted until 2 May this year.

Christine Middlemiss, Defra's chief veterinary officer, said: "It is a very worrying time with the level of infections we are seeing."

She said the restrictions could last months if there remained a high level of infection in wild birds.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk