Bird flu: Warning issued amid Moray pink-footed geese deaths

People are being asked to avoid Findhorn Bay in Moray following the deaths of more than 20 pink-footed geese and an "unusual" number of gulls.

NatureScot is awaiting test results to see if the deaths are due to bird flu.

The Scottish nature agency is asking walkers and goose shooters to stay away from the area as a result.

NaturesScot's Alastair MacGugan said it was "crucial" to reduce the chances of the disease spreading further and faster in Scotland.

"We are very concerned about the impact of avian flu on our wild bird populations, particularly with these latest suspected cases in Moray," the wildlife management manager said.

"We don't think a blanket ban on shooting geese across the Moray coast is warranted. But given what seem to be increasing cases of avian flu in the area, we would ask shooters to exercise restraint at this point until we find out more.

"We are also grateful to members of the public for their assistance in avoiding the area to help prevent the spread."

Moray Council echoed the call for the public to exercise caution.

The risk to human health from the virus is described as very low.

In July, NatureScot announced it was setting up a taskforce to respond to bird flu.