Bird flu: What is it and what's behind the outbreak?

Helen Briggs - Environment correspondent
·4 min read
Rescued chicken
Rescued chicken

The world is going through its worst-ever outbreak of bird flu.

The highly infectious H5N1 strain of the disease is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of wild birds and millions of domestic ones.

What is bird flu and how deadly is it?

Bird flu is an infectious disease of poultry and wild birds that has been around for a century. It usually flares up in autumn before fading away.

"It originated amongst ducks in Europe and Asia, and spread to other birds," says Paul Digard, a professor of virology in the Roslin Institute at Edinburgh University.

The H5N1 virus, which is the most prevalent strain now, was first reported in China in 1996 and has broken out sporadically ever since.

However, this year the virus has persisted for much longer than usual.

The H5N1 strain is deadly and can spread through entire flocks of domestic birds within a matter of days, through birds' droppings and saliva, or through contaminated feed and water.

Scientist in Israel carries away carcass of seabird which died from bird flu
Scientist in Israel carries away carcass of seabird which died from bird flu

The current wave of bird flu is the worst one ever in Europe, and in the US.

"160 million domestic birds worldwide have been killed by this virus, or have had to be culled by farmers to contain it," says Professor Munir Iqbal of the UK's Pirbright Institute, which specialises in animal welfare.

"This includes 100 million domestic birds in the US and Europe."

In western European countries, such as the UK, it has led to egg shortages in the shops and fears of a turkey shortage at Christmas.

A colony of Dalmatian pelicans on a lake in northern Greece
Bird flu has decimated pelican colonies in Greece

What's so unusual about this outbreak?

More wild birds than ever before have been killed by bird flu this year - with sea birds being especially hard hit.

The current virus has affected 80 different bird species," says Professor Iqbal. "For example, it has killed 40% of the skua population in Scotland, and 2,000 Dalmatian pelicans in Greece."

This "huge outbreak" has also spread into species such as seals and foxes, says veterinary expert Dr Louise Moncla of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, US.

"These outbreaks began in Europe, then spread to North America, and unlike past outbreaks, have not died out," she says.

We are in the middle of an "unprecedented wildlife disease outbreak, the breadth and scope of which is staggering", says Dr Rebecca Poulson of the University of Georgia, US.

Scientists are unsure why this outbreak is so much worse than others. It may be that the virus has mutated to enable it to spread more readily from bird to bird, or to hang around longer in the environment.

Gannets on Rouzic Island off the coast of Perros-Guirec, in Brittany, western France
The recent spike in bird flu has been particularly harmful to protected seabird species like the gannet

Dr Nancy Beerens, bird flu expert at Wageningen Bioveterinary Research in the Netherlands, which analyses suspected bird flu samples, says the virus may now be ubiquitous in wild birds.

"As the virus now has infected many wild bird species, it becomes unlikely that it will disappear again from the bird population," she says.

What's being done to tackle the outbreak?

China has been vaccinating its domestic poultry flocks.

However, other countries avoid this because it is hard to judge which birds have been made immune by the vaccine and which ones have not - and so the meat and eggs from vaccinated flocks cannot be sold abroad.

"There are strict export controls when a country decides to vaccinate," says Dr Maurice Pitesky of the School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis.

Governments in EU countries and North America have instead generally told their farmers to cull all the poultry in any flock in which bird flu has broken out.

Farmers in the UK and France have also been told to bring free range poultry flocks indoors, to stop them being infected by wild birds.

A French vet injects a bird with vaccine
France and other EU countries are trialling bird flu vaccines

Despite the commercial drawbacks of vaccinating poultry, governments in France and the Netherlands have begun trials of vaccines to try and bring the bird flu epidemic under control.

Is bird flu a risk to humans?

In some instances, humans have caught bird flu when they have come into close contact with infected birds.

"The current strain of H5N1 currently seems to be low risk for this," says Prof Digard.

However, he says: "We need proper surveillance of how far it is spreading, by monitoring wild birds and getting reports from vets dealing with domestic animals."

Follow Helen on Twitter @hbriggs.

Recommended Stories

  • Avian flu kills 50 million birds in record US outbreak

    While the risk for humans is low, authorities warn that safety measures should be taken near birds.

  • Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

    Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Omaha, Nebraska.. Just like on other farms where bird flu has been found this year, all the chickens on the Nebraska farm will be killed to limit the spread of the disease.

  • Hawaii's Mauna Loa — the world's largest active volcano — is erupting, triggering blood-red skies and an ash advisory

    Multiple agencies said Monday morning that there was no immediate threat to populated areas, but asked people to keep an eye out for ash.

  • Great Barrier Reef Should Be on UN’s ‘In Danger’ List, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s iconic Great Barrier Reef is once again at risk of being categorized as endangered, after the United Nations reported ongoing threats to the natural wonder including pollution and climate-fueled bleaching.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionA monitoring mission sent to Queensland in March to study the

  • Herschel Walker took it too far

    Desert Sun readers sound off about current events in today's letters to the editor.

  • Russians turn river into swamp in Mariupol, there is stench in city

    DIANA KRECHETOVA - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022 Another environmental problem has appeared in temporarily occupied Mariupol: the local river is turning into a swamp due to the actions of the Russian invaders.

  • A ‘UPS guy’ saw something attached to a jug in a Florida pond. Then came two rescues

    An sharp-eyed UPS deliveryman came through in the clutch on Florida’s Space Coast.

  • Millions of Feral Cats Roam Los Angeles

    In recent years, the public awareness of the feral cat crisis has grown. There are an estimated 60-160 million feral cats in the U.S. alone – even the lower end of that scale is astounding. And while it’s easy to empathize with them, they’re very harmful. Feral cats are the cause of at least 63 […] The post Millions of Feral Cats Roam Los Angeles appeared first on CatTime.

  • Banana spiders bug out: Where have Brevard's huge, scary (but harmless) spiders gone?

    Growing up in the 1990s, it seemed like banana spiders were everywhere. But many residents say they haven't seen the massive creepy crawlers in years.

  • Latest COVID vaccine will help people 'move on' from the pandemic, White House's Jha says

    With the Biden administration urging people to get both a COVID-19 booster and a flu shot as soon as possible, the White House's Dr. Ashish Jha said Sunday that updated vaccinations will help people "move on" from the pandemic. "It's been, obviously, a long two and a half years for Americans, and we understand that people want to move on," Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz of the virus that has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. "The good news is people can move on if they keep their immunity up to date." COVID-19 deaths are still averaging more than 2,000 per week and only about 11% of the country has gotten the latest booster compared to 80% of people who completed the primary course of vaccination that was rolled out in 2021, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

  • EVs Only Displaced 2 Days Worth of Gas Consumption Over the Last Decade

    Electric vehicles may seem like the future, but it’s a future that is still a far way off, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Lab covering the affect of EVs over the last decade.

  • How to Tear Down a Nuclear Power Plant in Vermont and Bury It in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- People get nervous around nuclear power plants, which means that demolishing one has to be done very, very carefully. The Vermont Yankee power plant sits on the bank of a scenic river in Vernon, Vermont, and for more than 40 years, the atoms split in its reactor generated as much as 70% of the state’s electricity. But then natural gas prices undercut the plant’s electricity and local anti-nuclear protesters worried about safety marched with signs that read “Hell no, we won’t glow.

  • Weather excellent for SpaceX launch of Japanese moon lander; will include local booster landing

    Weather conditions should be excellent for SpaceX's next Florida launch, a unique mission slated to fly a Japanese lander to the moon on Wednesday.

  • Ford Has Tips for F-150 Lightning Owners That Live in Cold Climates

    F-150 Lightning owners across the country will be facing their first winters with their EV pickups this year — and for many, it’ll also be the first time they experience cold weather with an EV in general. Those unsure about what to do with charging and driving the vehicle don’t have to worry though; Ford’s got their back. The automaker has a few tips that should put owners at ease.

  • Montana judge to decide on wolf hunting limits

    A Montana judge said he would decide Tuesday whether to continue temporary limits he placed on wolf hunting or to restore quotas and hunting methods pending a trial over changes in the way the state estimates the size of the wolf population, which informs hunting quotas. Monday's court hearing in Helena comes as Montana and other Republican-led states have moved in recent years to make it easier to kill the predators. Montana's loosened wolf-hunting rules drew sharp criticism after 23 wolves from Yellowstone National Park were killed last winter, including 19 by hunters and trappers in Montana.

  • Artemis: Nasa's Orion capsule breaks distance record

    The spacecraft travels further from Earth than any previous vehicle built for astronauts.

  • Rutland Roman villa: More finds discovered beneath farmer's field

    It follows the discovery of a Roman villa in Rutland hailed as one of the most significant in Britain.

  • Smith: A deer hunt to help fulfill Leopold's legacy

    A deer camp at the Leopold-Pines Conservation Area near Baraboo helps reduce deer numbers and assist with ecological restoration projects.

  • 'Shrimp' and 'Crab' Bitcoin Balances Hit Record Highs Amid FTX Collapse

    Retail Bitcoin holders have been aggressively accumulating the leading cryptocurrency since the implosion of the FTX exchange.

  • Whole Foods under fire after announcing Maine lobster will be pulled from shelves at stores nationwide

    Whole Foods announced that it will no longer sell Maine lobster at stores after the Marine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch pulled their support for the Maine industry.