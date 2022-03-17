Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) shares plunged 29% in the week since its latest yearly results, closing yesterday at US$2.71. It looks like weak result overall, with ongoing losses and revenues of US$175m falling short of analyst predictions. The losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share (statutory) loss of US$2.51 being 32% smaller than what the analysts had presumed. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Bird Global from three analysts is for revenues of US$375.6m in 2022 which, if met, would be a substantial 115% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$1.28 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$375.6m and losses of US$1.28 per share in 2022.

The analysts trimmed their valuations, with the average price target falling 18% to US$8.00, with the ongoing losses seemingly weighing on sentiment, despite no real changes to the earnings forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Bird Global, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$13.25 and the most bearish at US$6.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Bird Global's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 115% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 61% per annum over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.6% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Bird Global to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Bird Global. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Bird Global analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Bird Global is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

