This bird hadn't been seen by researchers in over 140 years. They finally spotted it.

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·3 min read

With black and orange feathers and red eyes, the critically endangered black-naped pheasant-pigeon remained a mystery for over a century, as it was first – and last – observed by researchers in 1882.

But 140 years later, the bird has spotted for the second time ever.

The bird only exists in the rugged, just over 500 square mile Fergusson Island, just off the coast of southeast Papua New Guinea.

There, a team of researchers with the Papua New Guinea National Museum, Cornell Lab of Ornithology and American Bird Conservancy arrived in September, hoping to spot the black-naped pheasant-pigeon.

The team spoke with locals to help them set up camera traps to capture the bird, noting some areas where they thought they had seen it, according to re:Wild, which help fund the effort.

For nearly a month, the team went without evidence of the bird. But just two days before researchers were scheduled to leave the island, Jordan Boersma, postdoctoral researcher at Cornell Lab of Ornithology and co-leader of the expedition team, was going through camera footage when he was "stunned" to see the bird walking right past the camera.

“After a month of searching, seeing those first photos of the pheasant-pigeon felt like finding a unicorn," John C. Mittermeier, director of the lost birds program at American Bird Conservancy, said in a statement. "It is the kind of moment you dream about your entire life as a conservationist and birdwatcher."

Endangered bird photographed for the first time ever
Endangered bird photographed for the first time ever

The discovery comes after some members of the research team attempted to find the bird in 2019, but could not find any traces of it.

The researchers credited their success to local hunter Augustin Gregory, who had told them he had seen the ground-dwelling bird in an area with steep ridges and valleys and hearing its calls.

The team then went into a dense forest area of the island, where they placed a camera on a 3,200-foot high ridge near a river, where it was later captured.

Serena Ketaloya, a conservationist from Milne Bay, Papua New Guinea, said the local communities were "very excited" about the spotting of the bird because many people hadn't seen or didn't know about the bird until the research team arrived on the island.

'No one has ever seen one on Cape Cod': Rare bird sighting a sensation in Massachusetts

Meet the one-of-a-kind 'tanabeak': Researchers identify new songbird hybrid in Pennsylvania

Not much is known about the black-naped pheasant-pigeon. The species' population is undetermined, but it is listed as a critically endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as of July 2021, listing its estimated population from 50 to 249 birds.

The decline in the species population is suspected to be because of loss of forest habitat due to logging, according to the global conservation program EDGE of Existence.

Conservationists hope confirming the black-naped pheasant-pigeon's existence will provide hope for other birds that haven't been seen in decades. The team hopes to go back to Fergusson Island in the future to find out the species' population, adding the bird's importance to the region.

"The reason I care, why I think we should all care, is that this bird has meant something and continues to mean something to the local people," Boersma said. "It’s part of their legends and culture. If we lose this species, then its cultural importance will be lost along with the role it plays in this fantastic ecosystem."

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

New species alert: Scientists discover giant deep-sea isopod family in Gulf of Mexico

Study: There are hundreds of undiscovered mammals – and you've probably seen one

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Not seen since 1882, researchers spot the black-naped pheasant-pigeon

Recommended Stories

  • The evolution of tree roots nearly ended life on Earth

    In the 2012 computer animated movie The Lorax (based on the Dr. Seuss book of the same name and now streaming on Peacock!) the residents of Thneedville live in a world without trees. Unfettered greed leads to deforestation and pollution, and the outside world becomes a barren wasteland. In the end, the characters restore balance with nature by heeding the words of the titular Lorax. Today, trees and other plants are at the mercy of animals, and so have need of an advocate like the Lorax. In the

  • Trump Twitter reinstated despite showing no interest

    STORY: "I don't see any reason for it," Trump said via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter and what he thought of Musk by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting.Trump said he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing "phenomenally well."Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll organized by Musk, with 51.8% voting in favor of reinstating the account of Trump, who was banned from the social media platform for inciting violence. Shortly after the poll results were announced, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken." Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

  • LOOK: Twitter reacts to Najee Harris hurdling a defender for a TD

    Najee Harris hurdles a defender for a TD... nothing new for the Alabama product.

  • Xi Never Asked for Military Base, Papua New Guinea Leader Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has never expressed interest in a military base in Papua New Guinea, the nation’s leader said, amid growing concerns among US allies about Beijing’s security interests in the Pacific. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMalaysia Latest: Anwar Confident He Will Have a Chance to LeadFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own Plat

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Dems move quickly to advance Respect for Marriage Act in lame duck session

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is an original co-sponsor of the bipartisan legislation and has helped shore up GOP support.

  • The Zeebrugge Disaster remains a warning to companies who want to put profit over safety

    Britain’s worst peacetime shipping disaster since the Titanic occurred on March 6, 1987, claiming the lives of 193 people. Why Ships Sink: The Zeebrugge Disaster (Channel 5) revisited it in detail.

  • Move Over Airbnb – Marriott Has a New Luxury Product for Long-Term Stays

    Airbnb has a new rival, as Marriott International announced its expansion into luxury long-term accommodations with the launch of Apartments by Marriott BonvoyTM. Discover: 5 Signs You're Staying at a...

  • Here is who national experts are predicting will win Chiefs-Chargers game Sunday night

    Most of the pundits see the Chiefs winning the game, but there are some who went with the Chargers.

  • Sorry, but Your Microwave Needs Maintenance

    It’s easy to forget about our microwave when we’re not using it—especially since many models are compact, tucked into the corners of counters, or mounted above the stove. But, like other kitchen appliances, our microwaves need basic maintenance in order to keep running smoothly.

  • Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane

    A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to initial estimates. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal.

  • People will be urged to turn down thermostats by two degrees as energy campaign revived

    The public will be urged to turn down their thermostats by two degrees this winter as a Government energy campaign is revived.

  • Senate report concludes FBI and DHS are not adequately focused on domestic extremists

    Report also faults social-media platforms for encouraging the spread of violent and antigovernment content.

  • A beauty guru said she spent $330,000 transforming an old house into a 'sexy, barbaric' gothic castle in Wisconsin. It's on the market for $1.1 million — take a look inside.

    The property's owner, Brooke Fleetwood, told Insider she spent an estimated $100,000 on the custom gothic furniture alone.

  • Shelling near nuclear plant revives fears of disaster; blackouts roll across Ukraine

    Powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility.

  • The Complete Guide To Retiring on $3K a Month, $2K a Month or on Social Security Alone

    While $1 million has long been considered a good retirement savings goal (although you probably actually need more), many Americans are falling short of this. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that...

  • China reports 24,473 new COVID cases; some Beijing businesses shut

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported a slight decline in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as numerous cities battled outbreaks, and as restaurants and other businesses in Beijing shut after authorities urged people to stay home over the weekend. Authorities have recently sought to ease the impact of their tough zero-COVID policy, which is battering the world's second-biggest economy and sowing frustration and anger as case numbers have risen to their highest since April. Numerous businesses in Beijing's Chaoyang district, the capital's main business and diplomatic area, have shut or announced only limited services.

  • No. 16 Virginia beats No. 19 Illinois to cap emotional week

    Reece Beekman and No. 16 Virginia capped an emotional week by going on a late 13-point run to defeat No. 19 Illinois 70-61 on Sunday to win the Continental Tire Main Event. The Cavaliers (4-0) trailed 58-56 with 3 1/2 minutes left when they broke away from Illinois (4-1). Beekman scored 17 points and was the tournament MVP.

  • Every VAR Call at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

    VAR is back for the second straight World Cup, assisting referees on penalty calls and goals. Heres a look at every VAR moment at the 2022 World Cup.

  • Billy Donovan benching Zach LaVine about holding stars to standard

    Billy Donovan's bold decision to bench Zach LaVine down the stretch of Friday's loss to the Magic has deeper signficance for a skidding Bulls squad.

  • Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon

    The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans' bottom...