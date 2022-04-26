Bird Island man convicted of conspiracy to commit murder

Apr. 26—OLIVIA — A jury on Friday in Olivia found Scott William Mooney, 27, of Bird Island, guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit arson and threats of violence.

He is facing up to 20 years in prison and will be sentenced on June 9, according to a news release issued Monday by the Renville County Attorney's Office.

According to the release, on Aug. 12, 2021, Mooney made various threats of violence toward the victim — an adult female identified by initials in the criminal complaint — including saying he would have gang members murder her, either by physical violence or setting her apartment on fire. That same day, Mooney wired money to a co-conspirator who was to carry out the act.

The woman reported the threatening messages to law enforcement, court documents said. Messages between Mooney and the co-conspirator were also uncovered during the investigation.

Mooney began creating an alibi for when the co-conspirator was to act, but the co-conspirator never showed up, telling Mooney he had been pulled over by police on his way to Bird Island and had to flee, court documents said. No acts of murder or arson were committed, the release said.

The jury in the case, made up of eight men and four women, deliberated for less than 10 minutes before finding Mooney guilty of the three charges, the news release said.

Mooney is currently in custody at the Renville County Jail while awaiting sentencing. He is being held without bail, court documents said.