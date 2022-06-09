Bird Island man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for threatening to kill woman

Jun. 9—OLIVIA

— Scott William Mooney, 27, of Bird Island, has been sentenced to 153 months in prison, after he was convicted of making various threats of violence against a woman, including threatening to have her killed.

Mooney was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit arson and threats of violence, all felonies. A jury on April 26 found him

guilty of all the charges

. He was sentenced Thursday.

Mooney will serve his time at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. He will get credit for 43 days. He will be in prison for at least two-thirds of the sentence and could serve the remaining third on supervised release.

According to court documents, on Aug. 11, 2021, Mooney made various threats of violence toward a woman, including saying he would have gang members kill her, either by physical violence or setting her apartment on fire.

That same day, Mooney wired money to a co-conspirator who was to carry out the act. Mooney continued to send threatening messages to the woman in the early morning hours of Aug. 12, including graphic details of how alleged gang members could hurt her.

The woman reported the threatening messages and phone calls Mooney had made to her to law enforcement, court documents said. Messages between Mooney and the co-conspirator were also uncovered during the investigation.

The co-conspirator never showed up, telling Mooney he had been pulled over by police on his way to Bird Island and had to flee, court documents said.