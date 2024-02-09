It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a 500-drone celebration in the Biloxi night sky

A parade and a drone show are part of a year-long celebration of the 25h anniversary of the opening of Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in March 1999.

The party starts on the weekend of the actual anniversary and coincides with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade through downtown Biloxi at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.

Free cake will be served inside at the shopping promenade at 4 p.m.

The highlight of the celebration will come at 9 p.m., when a choreographed drone show with 500 drones will light up the night sky. A free app to hear the music will be available at beaurivage.com.

“Achieving the success Beau Rivage has experienced since 1999 has been a true collaboration of our employees, our guests and our community,” said Brandon Dardeau, Beau Rivage president and chief operating officer. “Just as we did when Beau Rivage opened its doors 25 years ago, we have a planned a party like no other and invite all to join us in celebrating this milestone.”

Patrons stand in line to get into the Beau Rivage casino for opening night in March 1999. Police estimated about 1,000 people stood in front of the casino for up to three hours to get in after the midnight opening and another 2,000 were in line in the parking garage. JOHN FITZHUGH/Sun Herald file

Also planned are several casino promotions centered around the anniversary, with a $250,000 giveaway concluding at 10:30 p.m. that Saturday.

A $25 casino chip featuring the anniversary logo will be available, along with a commemorative cup for players.

The shops will feature a variety of 25th anniversary clothing and souvenirs, including a Pandora charm that will be available at BR Collections beginning March 1.

The popular Biloxi Blonde returns for the 25th anniversary celebration.

BetMGM will reintroduce the original Kolsch from Beau Rivage’s Coast Brewing Company, which was Mississippi’s first microbrewery. Brewmaster Brian Bush created Biloxi Blonde that originally was brewed in the iconic copper kettles at the Beau Rivage. It’s making a comeback for a limited time through a collaboration with Chandeleur Brewing Company and will be available only at the Beau Rivage.

Other restaurants will bring out food and drink specials for the anniversary,

Headliners and other entertainment will appear at the Beau Rivage in March and throughout the anniversary year.

Fireworks explode over the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi for the 20th anniversary of the resort in 2019. The 25th anniversary salute on March 16 will be a drone show. Charles Punzo/Beau Rivage