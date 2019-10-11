It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a car: Porsche, Boeing pair up to work on flying vehicles

Automakers are setting their eyes on the clouds.

The German car manufacturer Porsche is partnering with airplane maker Boeing to create a "premium urban air mobility vehicle," also known as a flying car.

The collaboration was announced on Thursday as the two companies seek to develop a concept and better understand what the market for a flying vehicle might be in the coming years.

“Porsche is looking to enhance its scope as a sports car manufacturer by becoming a leading brand for premium mobility," Detlev von Platen, the brand's executive board member for sales and marketing, said in a press release. "In the longer term, this could mean moving into the third dimension of travel."

Boeing says that it is already laying the foundation for next-generation mobility in which "autonomous and piloted vehicles can safely coexist."

The companies are developing an international team to work on a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle that has yet to be named. A 2018 Porsche study concluded that the flying-car market will take off by 2025, offering passengers new means of "terrestrial transport, at a lower cost and with greater flexibility."

This comes just months after Uber took to the skies, giving riders the option to skip the traffic jams by hailing a helicopter to the airport in New York. Aston Martin unveiled plans for a flying car concept called the Volante Vision in 2018, though the British brand says the car won't be ready for take-off until the middle of the next decade.

Audi is also working on an air taxi concept.

Other startups like Massachusetts-based Alaka'i Technologies and Next Future Transportation have plans to launch flying car concepts into the clouds as early as 2020.

Earlier this year, Boeing successfully completed the first test of its prototype autonomous passenger air vehicle. It's unclear when this on-demand air transportation could become widely available.

