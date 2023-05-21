Bird sculptures installed in Somerset nature reserve

Sculptures of skylarks are being installed at a nature reserve in Somerset to remind people to be careful of the rare bird nesting on the ground.

The Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Service has commissioned Blagsaey Arts CIC to create several willow and paper skylarks.

They will be installed at Deer Leap reserve.

The species has been in critical decline and is classed as being at the highest level of threat.

Skylarks nest across the Mendip Hills but in the past 50 years its population has fallen by 75% according to the RSPB.

It has disappeared entirely from some areas of the UK.

The sculptures are nestled in the grass or flying through the air in Deer Leap nature reserve near Wells, to remind people to watch out for the birds and keep dogs on leads as they can disturb nesting activities.

The small brown birds nest on the ground in grasses between 20-50cm tall but are prone to disturbance and predation.

Many animals eat skylark eggs and chicks, from stoats to hedgehogs and even herbivores such as deer and sheep.

Skylark need to breed three to four times a year, between April to September, to ensure population survival.

