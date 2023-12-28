Bird strike forces Southwest flight in Florida to make emergency landing

A bird forced a Southwest Airlines flight out of Fort Lauderdale to make an emergency landing.

The pilots had to make a U-turn after the plane was struck by a bird on Wednesday.

The flight was headed to Austin, Texas, but the bird delayed holiday plans for some of those on board.

Passengers said it happened about thirty minutes after the plane took off from the airport.

“We sort of made a U-turn heading back east over the ocean,” said passenger Brad Slutsky. “The next thing, you know, they say we ‘we’re hit by a bird strike and we’re heading back.’”

There were no reported injuries on board.

