Bird watching, big game and boogie shoes: 7 events for this weekend

Feb. 15—One of the best things about hobbies is getting all the stuff. Quilters can never have too many notions. Painters can never have too many brushes. If you enjoy hunting or fishing, this weekend has just the event for you. Already got all the stuff? There are events for you too.

Right on target

The 2024 New Mexico Outdoor Adventures Hunting & Fishing show is coming to the Manuel Lujan Building at Expo New Mexico. The show runs noon-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16; 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17; and 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Admission is $3 for adults, or free to youth age 17 and younger or anyone who holds a valid New Mexico hunting or fishing license. Expo New Mexico is located at 300 San Pedro Drive NE.

Take a tour

The Corrales Historical Society and the Belen Harvey House Museum are presenting the "Speaker Series" event "Harvey House Indian Detours Drivers" with Charles Seery Jr. at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Along with hearing about these drivers, a fully restored Ford Sedan Indian Detours touring car will be on location. The event is free but limited to 150 people. The Historic Old San Ysidro Church is located at 966 Old Church Road in Corrales.

So you think you can dance

CSP Dance Studios is holding a Variety Social Dance from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Enjoy dancing to different styles of music, including ballroom, Latin and more. Admission is $10 in cash. The event kicks off with a welcome lesson from 6-6:30 p.m. CSP Dance Studios is located at 1624 Eubank Blvd. NE. Visit cspdancestudios.com for more info.

Keep on Truckin'

Let IT Grow, the Grateful Dead tribute band, will play at the Tortuga Gallery from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Admission is $12, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com. Tortuga Gallery is located at 901 Edith Blvd. SE.

The tide is high

The Surfrajettes are bringing their sky-high beehives and mix of psychedelic rock and reverb-drenched surf music to Sister at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Joining them will be The Tailspins'. Tickets are $20, plus fees, at eventbrite.com. Sister is located at 407 Central Ave. NW.

Spot a spotted towhee

Head to the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden and help with the 27th annual Great Backyard Bird Count from 8-11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 17. Birders will be on hand to help identify birds and information gathered will be submitted to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The Botanic Garden is located at 2601 Central Ave. NW.

A recipe to share

The Sandoval County Historical Society is hosting "Lenten Foods: Share Your Traditions" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Bring your Lenten recipes and stories to tell to this free event. The Sandoval County Historical Society & Museum, is located at 161 Homestead Lane, in Bernalillo, between the Santa Ana Star Casino and Coronado Historic Site. Visit sandovalhistory.org for more information.