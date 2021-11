Associated Press

Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric who emerged as a winner in last month’s general elections on Thursday called on the country’s myriad pro-Iran Shiite armed factions to disband if they want to join his upcoming government. Muqatada al-Sadr also asked the factions to hand over their weapons to the government-sanctioned umbrella known as Popular Mobilization Forces. The militias are certain to reject the demands, which in turn could complicate al-Sadr’s efforts to form a government after the vote.