Is BirdDog Technology (ASX:BDT) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether BirdDog Technology (ASX:BDT) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is BirdDog Technology's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2022, BirdDog Technology had AU$23m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$11m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 2.0 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is BirdDog Technology Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that BirdDog Technology actually boosted its cash burn by 47%, year on year. To be fair, given that fact it's hardly inspiring to see that the operating revenue was flat year on year. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how BirdDog Technology is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For BirdDog Technology To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While BirdDog Technology seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

BirdDog Technology has a market capitalisation of AU$35m and burnt through AU$11m last year, which is 33% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is BirdDog Technology's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of BirdDog Technology's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for BirdDog Technology that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

