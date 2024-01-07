BIRDING TODAY: Book explains what, why of bird behavior

Jan. 6—For those interested in the study of bird behavior "Understanding Bird Behavior: An Illustrated Guide to What Birds Do and Why" by Wenfei Tong will be of interest.

The book is in six sections, all of which give multiple examples for each behavior, illustrated with hundreds of photographs.

The first section about finding food with physical attributes is bill driven. Bill size and shape is a large part of what encompasses the makeup of birds.

Tails are used for navigation purposes in flight, which goes into niche diversification through specialization, and why male birds of prey are smaller than the often robust female. Crossbills evolved for specific food choice, and we see why species can co-operate or exploit one another.

We discover multiple reasons for plants, and show hummingbirds through evolution, evolved a taste for sweets. Odiferous foods are needed by some species and the hippocampus is valuable.

Some birds plan for the future, certain birds have been evolving with longer bills at feeders, and the inside story on what interests predators at them.

Social birds aren't just beautiful faces, though some appear to sabotage rather than cultivate, while social memory can be a boon. Joint nesting has distinct purposes, dominance plays its role in nesting, and the importance for co-operation at the nest, along with conflict in other circumstances.

Territorial songs have different meaning, while song mechanics are not always straightforward, while environmental reasons shape song. Pair bonds become stronger with song, some birds are shy in public, the need for harem living, as well as reasons for divorce, and how new traditions come into play.

Courtship and sexual selection are not always cut and dry, reasons for fashion and handsome sons, sexual selection for new species, and what foster fathers are doing to song templates. We learn how female peafowl feel about extra eyespots, and why extended tails are not always best for barn swallows.

The ability to observe red came before being colored red, why penguins achieve yellow hues, and why the best dancers pair in winter. Parrots can have good rhythm, why satin bowerbirds take seven years to mature, and why the puff has three morphs.

Family Life shows laysan albatrosses need two parents to fledge one egg, blue-footed boobies have beautiful feet, and sibling rivalry can solve decision problems for parents. White male barn owls bring more prey than red ones, blue tits need aromatic herbs, and fork-tailed storm-petrel embryo do well even after being ignored for days.

Dealing with danger explains why three species of penguin run from their chick upon their feeding return, why eastern kingbirds appear to hitch a ride on backs of hawks, why pishing sometimes attracts birds, why more "dees" are sounded by chickadees, why birds pay attention to vervet monkey alarm calls, and why black-chinned hummingbirds nest near northern goshawks.

Coping with Climate warns us about what humans have been doing wrong for centuries regarding extinction and how to watch for signs.

This is an excellent book that will answer questions rather than cause them.

Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.