Birding trails abound in Minnesota

Looking for a likely spot to see birds in Minnesota? The Pine to Prairie International Birding Trail offers 51 sites to view birds over the length of its more than 200 miles.

It's not a trail in the path sense, but a string of birding sites along a highway corridor, from the Egret Island Scientific and Natural Area Bird Trail near Pelican Lake to Warroad Point Park. Check out the interactive map at mnbirdtrail.com/trail-sites, which tells you birds to look for and best times to visit.

Since this is an international trail, it also extends another 300 miles north into Manitoba, with an additional 24 sites.

Visit Audubon Minnesota (mn.audubon.org) for more trail suggestions, including digital guides to the Minnesota River Valley Birding Trail, the Great River Birding Trail and the North Shore Birding Trail.

If you're looking for actual trail paths, Alltrails.com (alltrails.com/us/minnesota/birding) offers its list of top trails for birdwatching, with rankings for degree of trail difficulty.