Birds caught in fishing gear die on Cornwall beach

At least two birds are hoped to have survived becoming trapped in the net

A number of birds have died on a beach in Cornwall after getting caught up in abandoned fishing gear.

Rescuers said they found up to 15 birds, believed to be cormorants, at Carne Beach on the Roseland Peninsula, near Porthscatho, on Friday.

William Barnicoat, who found the birds and also called for help to free them, said they were caught in a large single net.

He told BBC Cornwall that he only saw two go back into the sea.

Mr Barnicoat said on Facebook the birds were caught in a "huge net" in a "horrible situation" and "a few" were able to be freed.

