A bird's-eye view of Delta storm damage

Power lines could be seen toppled from the sky.

Hundreds of thousands of residents were left without power after Delta made landfall.

The storm brought widespread flooding of streets and riverbanks, mostly in southwestern Louisiana, after closely tracking the path of destruction left by more powerful Hurricane Laura, which came ashore in late August with 150-mph (241-kph) winds.

Delta spared many of the rooftop tarps that were still up, but it flooded some streets and littered others with downed trees and branches street.

The drone footage is from Creole and Cameron, Louisiana, two coastal towns.

Delta was the 10th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season to make a U.S. landfall this year, eclipsing a record dating to 1916.

