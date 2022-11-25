Are birds mammals? What to know about the feathered animals and their traits.

National Geographic, citing researchers at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, estimates there are between 50 billion and 430 billion birds populating the planet, outnumbering humans by up to approximately 50 times. Spread across 9,700 species, according to the Proceedings of the Natural Academy of Sciences, it's a challenge to spend a day outside without encountering dozens or even hundreds of them.

It's difficult to consider birds similar enough to humans or dogs to think of them as mammals, though. So, are birds mammals? If not, what are they?

Are they even real?: Birds aren't real – or are they? Here's what you need to know.

Just Curious?: We're here to help with life's everyday questions.

The Turquoise-browed Motmot comes in a color scheme of a mostly green body with hues of orange, yellow, along with its distinctive, turquoise and black tasseled tail is up to a foot long.

Are birds mammals?

No, birds are not mammals. Rather, they are avians. Mammals are characterized by their milk glands, hair, vertebrae and their birthing of live young (being viviparous), according to Britannica. Additionally, mammals are warm-blooded, says WorldAtlas.

Similar to mammals, birds “are warm-blooded, breathe air, and possess vertebrae” as noted by AZ Animals. A key difference between the avian bird and mammals is the birthing process: birds lay eggs. Mammals nearly exclusively birth live young, with some exceptions, including platypuses.

Birds also possess feathers, rather than mammalian hair. AZ Animals says although some birds may have hair bristles on or around their head, they are feathered animals.

While mammals feed their young milk from their mammary glands, birds possess no such gland, WorldAtlas explains. According to AZ Animals, “no bird nurses its young with milk the way mammals do.”

What are avians?

Avians, the species encompassing birds, are primarily distinguishable by the presence of feathers, says Britannica. With an underdeveloped sense of smell and limited sense of hearing, the sense they rely on most is their sight. They predominantly navigate their environment via flight and perching.

Story continues

Not all avians fly, though; ostriches, at nine feet tall, and emus are notable flightless birds, despite having wings.

See them yourself: For fun on the fly, flock to the Windy City for bird-watching pageantry

Get back out in the world: For many Black Americans, the outdoors feel off limits. Black birders want to change that.

What other winged animals are or aren’t mammals?

Ducks are birds. Therefore they are avians and not mammals, says learnbirdwatching.com.

Chickens are also avians, not mammals.

The warm-blooded, feathered loveable penguins are avians, not mammals, despite their flightless nature.

Owls, both barn and typical, are included in the avian order and are not mammals, according to encyclopedia.com.

An avian threat?: Bird flu is taking a toll on eagles, wild birds

Learn more: Worried about bird flu? Here's what it is, what to know about its symptoms

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are birds animals? What are avians? Everything you need to know.