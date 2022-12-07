Birds: One in four species in Wales 'in serious trouble'

Nia Cerys - BBC News
·4 min read
Greenfinch
Greenfinches are among the birds added to RSPB Cymru's red list of declining species

One in four bird species seen regularly in Wales is in "serious trouble", the latest assessment has revealed.

Familiar birds such as the swift, greenfinch and rook are among five added to the red list of declining species since the last report in 2016.

RSPB Cymru's report on 220 species put 69 on the green list (not in decline) 91 on the amber list (moderate decline) and 60 on the red list (needing help).

Its head of species Julian Hughes said this should be a "wake-up call".

The number of birds on the red list has more than doubled since 2002 - from 27 to 60.

The corn bunting and corncrake have been declared extinct as breeding birds in Wales, while the marsh harrier and bittern have returned following two decades of wetland restoration.

The future of many upland, grassland and wading birds such as curlew, redshank and lapwing remains of major concern.

Red kite
The red kite, which went from the amber to green list, is seen as an example of how nature can recover

"Nature needs us more than ever before" said Patrick Linley, senior ornithologist at Natural Resources Wales (NRW), explaining how "birds are a good indicator of the state of our natural environment".

"Our skies are starting to become silent," he warned.

"If you were to go back 20 or 30 years, for every 10 breeding curlew you would have heard in the skies, you will probably only hear three today."

Amid all the bad news, he said there was "real hope" as red kites had recovered from the verge of extinction in the 1980s to "about 2,500 breeding pairs in Wales".

Patrick Linley, NRW
Wales' top ornithologist, Patrick Linley says birds such as the curlew are disappearing quickly

Work commissioned by NRW suggested the curlew could be on the verge of extinction in Wales in the next decade without urgent intervention.

"We really have to fix this and fix this urgently," Mr Hughes said.

He said the proposed sustainable farming scheme for Wales would be important "because so many of our wild bird species are dependent on farming activity".

The report said a rapid decline in number of breeding rooks and of wintering purple sandpipers, which along with the deteriorating global status of Leach's petrel, saw those species jump from green to red in just six years.

Curlew
The curlew could be extinct as a breeding bird in Wales by 2033

Swifts have moved to red and house martins to amber for the first time after changes to their nesting habitat and flying insect food sources in both Wales and Africa.

A severe outbreak of the parasite-borne infection trichomoniasis was a main factor in the decline of the once-familiar garden bird the greenfinch.

It is now on the red list after after a population crash of 71% since 1995.

Greenfinch
The number of greenfinches, once a common site in Welsh gardens, has dropped by 71% in 27 years

Experts said bird population assessments demonstrated the importance of long-term monitoring and the participation of volunteers.

Kelvin Jones from British Trust for Ornithology Cymru said birdwatchers needed to get involved.

"They're not difficult surveys. Most people have got the ability to do it, they just need a little bit of a confidence boost and a push. But it's the easiest way to give back to nature."

Rook in dandelions
Rooks have gone from the green list of least concern to the red list of declining species

Dan Rouse, an educator for Tadorna Wildlife, based at the Botanic Gardens of Wales, said people could help reduce the impact of bacterial infections on birds with good practices such as "move your feeders around, clean your feeders every week or every other week with hot water and Fairy liquid".

The Welsh government said it was "working urgently to ensure 30% of Welsh land, sea and freshwater is used solely for nature by 2030 to help halt the decline of biodiversity".

It added: "We have tripled our targets to recover precious habitats for our birds and wildlife, and are working with Natural Resources Wales on projects to help critically endangered species.

"Under our sustainable farming scheme proposals, we require farmers to provide at least 10% tree cover and use at least 10% of their land to enhance semi-natural habitats."

Recommended Stories

  • These SaaS Stocks Are Boosting the Nasdaq Tuesday

    The bear market in stocks during 2022 has hit investors hard, and the damage has been particularly evident among tech stocks in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). After several years of outperforming other major market indexes, the Nasdaq has had to deal with many of its stock listings seeing steep share-price declines of 50% or more this year. On Tuesday morning, however, it looked as though the Nasdaq would get some relief from Monday's sizable drop, with futures contracts posting gains of about a quarter percent in premarket trading early Tuesday.

  • Watch Leveraged Loans as Canary in Credit Coal Mine, Traders Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors watch leveraged loans for the first signs that aggressive central-bank rate hikes are starting to hit companies hard. They also brace for more FTX-like blowouts in the private equity industry and expect investment grade to do well next year.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling Apar

  • NASA Is Building a Robotic Arm That Can Function During the Moon's Frigid Nights

    It can get cold on the Moon—so cold in fact that these temperatures are likely to impede the abilities of some current NASA engineering. As a result, the space agency is testing out a new mechanical arm that is designed to withstand the frosty temperatures on the Moon ahead of the ongoing Artemis missions.

  • Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: If Hungary wants to move towards peace, it can start by calling on Russia to end war

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has advised Hungary to call on Russia to end the war. Source: European Pravda; Oleh Nikolenko, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Facebook "If Hungary is eager to move towards peace, they can start by calling on Russia to end the war.

  • ‘We’re doubling down’: how abortion advocates are building on midterm wins

    Pro-choice activists are focusing on expanding abortion access, voter registration and education, and shield laws for providers

  • Tesla stock slides on reports that the electric-vehicle maker's Shanghai factory may cut back production

    Tesla China denied claims that the automaker's Shanghai factory could slash production by 20%

  • A woman who mistakenly visited an anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center said she was met with pushback for seeking an abortion: 'I just was not ready, and words can't make you ready for that'

    Crisis pregnancy centers use online ads that appear in searches such as "abortion pill" or "abortion information" in order to appear like clinics.

  • Senate GOP pans Trump call to terminate Constitution

    Former President Trump’s weekend call to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution in order to overturn the 2020 election results was met with derision and opposition by Senate Republicans on Monday. “I think it’s ridiculous talk,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), a newly minted member of GOP leadership. “To besmirch our dedication to the Constitution…

  • Four ribs sticking out of forest floor lead students to massive discovery in Taiwan

    The university students made a first-of-its-kind discovery, experts said.

  • 10 Species Driven Toward Extinction by Cats

    It has been thousands of years since the first cats were domesticated, but we still don’t seem to have much control over them. Many people let their cats come and go as they please, perhaps forgetting—or not caring—that domestic cats kill billions of birds and mammals each year. Over half of pet cats in the U.S. spend time outside, and worldwide the animals have contributed to the extinction of at least 33 species, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

  • 'When they come in, they come in hard': Thousands of fish wash up on Cape Cod beaches

    Thousands of small, slender fish have been found on Cape Cod Bay beaches from Wellfleet to Barnstable.

  • Eco activists Prince Harry, Meghan pictured leaving private jet on way to gala giving sustainability award

    Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, two outspoken environmental activists, were photographed departing a private jet in New York City this week.

  • Watch sneaky, green passenger emerge from couple’s car hood on Australia highway

    “I don’t wanna get anywhere near it,” one said as the hitchhiker flapped in the wind.

  • Russia: Mass seal death likely due to oxygen deprivation

    A top Russian environmental official said Monday that the thousands of dead seals that washed up on Russia's Caspian Sea coast likely died from oxygen deprivation. Officials in the republic of Dagestan, which has a long coastline on the world's largest inland body of water, said this week that 2,500 or more seal corpses have been found recently. Svetlana Radionova of the natural resources watchdog agency Rosprirodnadzor said on Russian state television that hypoxia is being seen as the most likely cause and she said that scientists are investigation whether natural gas emissions in the Caspian could account for low oxygen.

  • From flickering fireflies to lowly dung beetles, insects are vanishing

    (Reuters) -As a boy in the 1960s, David Wagner would run around his family’s Missouri farm with a glass jar clutched in his hand, scooping flickering fireflies out of the sky. As human activities rapidly transform the planet, the global insect population is declining at an unprecedented rate of up to 2% per year. Amid deforestation, pesticide use, artificial light pollution and climate change, these critters are struggling — along with the crops, flowers and other animals that rely on them to survive.

  • Charred statues evidence of Easter Island tensions

    STORY: These charred statues on Chile’s tiny, remote Easter Island are signs of a growing tension between landowners and conservationists. The island, called Rapa Nui by its indigenous inhabitants, is best-known for the centuries-old statues, called Moai, that dot its landscape. The statues measure up to 72 feet and weigh dozens of tons. There are hundreds on the 64-square-mile island, which is over 2,000 miles from Chile’s coast. Some are now marked by fire, a visible sign of the underlying tensions here between old families and authorities focused on conservation. The local families, under the banner of the self-described Rapa Nui parliament, argue for a return to an ancient clan system for dividing up the land. While conservationists and an elected council tasked with managing the island’s national park say some people use park lands for cattle farming, at times causing fires. Local archaeologist Merahi Atam says there’s been an exponential increase in livestock and agriculture on the island in the last few years. She says some of the increase came from wanting to make life more sustainable during the health crisis when the island was cut off. In October ranchers burning pasture sparked a wildfire that tore across the island’s volcanic crater and damaged several Moai.The last two years have seen the most wildfires going back to the 1990s, according to Chilean government data. Meanwhile the number of cattle on the island has risen to more than 6,000 from 3,400 in 1966. They graze or pass through nearly 80 percent of the national park, according to a University of Chile study. In 2016 the Chilean state agreed to start handing over control of the park, which covers nearly half the island, to a locally chosen council, which is set to take control in 2025. But some islanders instead want a return to the clan system which existed before the 1888 treaty between one of the last kings of Rapa Nui and Chile. But some islanders want a return to the system that existed before 1888 under one of the last kings of Rapa Nui.Juan Tucki, a member of the Rapa Nui parliament who keeps cattle, said every clan owns land that was distributed by the king. He said authorities were notified of the pasture burn in October and failed to prepare. Tucki agrees that certain archeological sites should be run collectively, but that most of the land should be for the people. Rapa Nui Mayor Petero Edmunds blames the introduction of livestock on the British-Chilean Easter Island Exploitation Company... and the state and military for offering cattle to islanders in the 1980s. So what do you call that, asks Edmunds. Illegal occupation? Seizure? Usurpation? Of what? Who allowed this? Who brought the first animal? All this needs to be asked, he said. And the only guilty party here is the state.

  • Unique video of haboob filmed from airplane over western U.S. skies

    An airplane passenger was in the right place at the right time last week, capturing on film the leading edge of a haboob in the skies above Colorado

  • 7 things to know about Fort Myers Beach's 'functional paradise,' new damage estimates

    New stats Monday show Fort Myers Beach had more than $90 million in damage: 7 things to know about its 'functional paradise' goal.

  • Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)

    Coyotes don’t mind being around humans.

  • 'Greenland block' to funnel in arctic air, increased snow chances across East

    A major shift in the weather pattern could bring multiple storm systems with rain and snow threats to the eastern U.S. over the next couple of weeks as many Americans wish for a white Christmas.