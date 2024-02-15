Birds of Prey: Students at Prairie Elementary School learn about kestrels, owls and eagles
The Daily Telegram
·1 min read
ADRIAN — A trio of nature’s feathered friends were presented to inquisitive students Tuesday evening during a “Birds of Prey” program that came to Adrian’s Prairie Elementary School, sponsored by the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization.
Prairie students and their families were able to see up close and learn about an American kestrel, a great horned owl and a bald eagle during Tuesday’s program, which was provided by Michigan Avian Experience, based in Brooklyn at 8300 Crego Road.
Michigan Avian Experience, which has a tagline of “Where nature education takes flight,” provides educational programs for social gatherings, events and schools. Michigan Avian Experience can be found online at miavianexperience.org or by calling 734-347-2637.
