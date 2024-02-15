Birds of Prey: Students at Prairie Elementary School learn about kestrels, owls and eagles

Sarah Gilmore, a raptor educator with Michigan Avian Experience, based in Brooklyn, shares some facts about the bald eagle with students, parents and guests Tuesday evening, Feb. 13, 2024, at Adrian's Prairie Elementary School during a "Birds of Prey" presentation that was made possible by Prairie's Parent-Teacher Organization.

ADRIAN — A trio of nature’s feathered friends were presented to inquisitive students Tuesday evening during a “Birds of Prey” program that came to Adrian’s Prairie Elementary School, sponsored by the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization.

This 17-year-old bald eagle, one of three wild birds that visited Adrian's Prairie Elementary School Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, as part of a "Birds of Prey" presentation provided by Brooklyn's Michigan Avian Experience, opens and flaps its wings to the delight of those students, parents and guests who were in attendance.

Prairie students and their families were able to see up close and learn about an American kestrel, a great horned owl and a bald eagle during Tuesday’s program, which was provided by Michigan Avian Experience, based in Brooklyn at 8300 Crego Road.

Francie Krawcke, director of Michigan Avian Experience, talks about the strength of a great horned owl's talons during a "Birds of Prey" presentation held Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at Adrian's Prairie Elementary School. The great horned owl's hooked beaks also are made of keratin and are used for tearing food when they catch larger prey.

Michigan Avian Experience, which has a tagline of “Where nature education takes flight,” provides educational programs for social gatherings, events and schools. Michigan Avian Experience can be found online at miavianexperience.org or by calling 734-347-2637.

Francie Krawcke, director of Michigan Avian Experience, walks through a crowd of elementary students and their parents holding an adult American kestrel Tuesday evening, Feb. 13, 2024, during a "Birds of Prey" presentation held at Adrian's Prairie Elementary School. The American kestrel is the smallest falcon in North America, Krawcke said.

This bald eagle, one of three wild animals that came to Adrian's Prairie Elementary School Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, as part of a "Birds of Prey" presentation, is currently 17 years old and can live to be as much as 40 years old while in captivity, according to Sarah Gilmore, pictured, raptor educator with Michigan Avian Experience.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Birds of Prey: Wild birds visit Prairie Elementary for informative program