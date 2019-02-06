Birds strike planes in USA more than 40 times a day, FAA data show

In this April 24, 2012 file photo, a Canada goose is stuck on the windshield of a JetBlue plane that made an emergency landing at the Westchester County Airport in Purchase, N.Y.

Ten years after a collision with Canada geese forced airline pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger to make his dramatic emergency landing on the Hudson River, pilots and airports report as many bird strikes as ever.

Civilian flights based in the USA reported 14,661 collisions with wildlife in 2018, a USA TODAY analysis of Federal Aviation Administration data shows. That's more than 40 a day, tying the previous year's record.

The strikes have been blamed in more than 106 civilian deaths worldwide over the past two decades, according to British and Canadian researchers. They cause about $1.2 billion a year in damage.

Why so many collisions? Analysts cite several factors: an increase in flights; changing migratory patterns; bigger, faster, quieter turbofan-powered aircraft, which give birds less time to get out of the way.

One of the biggest factors might be better reporting. The FAA has worked to improve the voluntary reporting system since Sullenberger guided U.S. Airways Flight 1549 – and all of its 155 passengers – to safety after a flock of geese took out both engines in 2009.

"That number has certainly been steadily increasing ever since the 'Miracle on the Hudson,' " says Chris Oswald, vice president of the Airports Council International-North America. "A lot of that – and I can only say a lot because it's hard to know – has to do with outreach activities."

He says the industry is concerned that a change in bird populations – and especially a boom in larger species – could pose a continued danger to aircraft.

Biologists and aviation safety officials are engaged in a never-ending cat-and-mouse game in an effort to shoo, move or kill birds in the nation's flight paths.

FAA reports show how disruptive – and potentially dangerous – bird strikes can be:

► On Dec. 22, a Republic Airlines flight to Minneapolis hit what the pilot said looked like a hawk while taking off from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. Five engine blades were damaged, causing the plane to vibrate and the pilot to make an emergency landing. Blood was found in the engine, but the bird's remains were never found.

► The Monday after Thanksgiving, a JetBlue flight in Portland, Oregon, hit a Canada goose just after liftoff. Crew and passengers felt the impact and heard a loud thud, but the pilot thought it was a blown tire. After circling the airport and burning fuel for 30 minutes, the crew saw the tires were intact but the flaps were damaged. They landed and discovered a 6- to 8-inch hole in the right flap and a 12-inch dent in the engine.

► The previous day, airport operations crew in San Francisco heard a loud boom just before an EVA Air flight to Taiwan reported an engine failure. The Boeing 777 dumped more than 36,000 gallons of fuel and made an emergency landing. The suspect was a blue heron; the airline sent bird remains to the Smithsonian Institution for testing.

The Smithsonian's Feather Identification Lab is a sort of "CSI for birds." It analyzes bird remains known as "snarge" – military slang for "snot garbage" – through feathers and DNA testing.

Those results can tell an important story.

In Kansas City, for example, they show that most bird strikes involve species such as swallows and meadowlarks – birds that feed on Japanese beetles, which have been a growing infestation in Kansas City in recent years.

As a percentage of flights, no airport had more bird strikes last year than Kansas City International Airport, where the number has doubled since 2016. Most strikes occurred during the summer months, when the beetles abound.

Adding to the jeopardy: The airport built on farmland, and it sits along the Mississippi flyway, a major migratory corridor.

"KCI takes all wildlife management very seriously, especially in light of the unique challenges presented by our location and the amount of land we manage," operations manager Bob Johnson said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Bird strikes are of particular concern, and that is why we have adopted the 100 percent reporting policy that is above and beyond what is required by the FAA."